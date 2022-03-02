Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taste of little italy 2022

Toronto's most popular street festival is coming back this spring

Nothing signals the start of summer in Toronto better than street festivals celebrating the city's cultural melting pot.

With so many major live events and festivals returning to the city, Toronto's most popular street festival is coming back this spring.

Taste of Little Italy is back this year after a two year hiatus.

The weekend festival will transform the heart of Little Italy into a bustling street festival, complete with extended patios, games, live performances and plenty of delicious food and drinks to try from local vendors.

The massive street festival will be taking over College Street from Bathurst Street to Shaw Street, crawling with those excited to celebrate the Toronto's big Italian community.

Taste of Little Italy will take place on Jun. 17 through Jun. 19, 2022.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

