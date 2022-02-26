Salsa on St. Clair is coming back to Toronto this summer

Nothing else screams summer in Toronto than street festivals celebrating all the different cultures the city has to offer.

After two years of restrictions, Toronto is finally bringing back live events this summer including the beloved Salsa on St. Clair.

Celebrate Latin culture as TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival takes over the city from Jun. 1 through Jul. 31.

Festivities celebrating Latin culture will be held around the city for two months, including art events, dance parties, live music, and local restaurants.

In the middle of the festival, a huge street festival will be taking over St. Clair Avenue West from Winona Drive through Christie Street, celebrating the huge Latin population in Toronto.

From live performances to dance parties and a parade, the street festival will be full of many different activities for everyone to take part in.

Walk through the festival that will be full of local vendors that will be selling some favourite Latin dishes. Grab a bite to eat at the Latin pavilion when you get hungry after dancing the afternoon away.

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival will take place on Jul. 9 through Jul. 10.

There is no additional information about the schedule for the upcoming event and vendors but an announcement is expected soon.