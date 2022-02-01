Radar
festival in Toronto

10 major festivals and events coming back to Toronto this year

After a couple years of restrictions, the city is starting to feel alive again with the return of festivals and events. From Toronto Pride to music festivals, there's likely an event for everyone to attend.

Here are some major events and festivals that are coming back to Toronto this year.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Canadian Music Week
      June 6-11
      Canadian Music Week
      CMW returns for its 40th anniversary with local Canadian talent playing shows across various Toronto venues.
      Multiple Venues
    • NXNE
      June 14-19
      NXNE
      Catch a performance by local artists playing across 25 different venues across Toronto. With over 300 artists and bands, the festival will be full of music for everyone.
      Multiple Venues
    • Pride Toronto
      June 24-26
      Pride Toronto
      After 2 years, Pride Toronto returns to the city with a massive street festival to end the month. The festival will be full of music, entertainment, food, and a massive parade to celebrate.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Jazz Festival
      July 2-24
      Toronto Jazz Festival
      A telltale sign of summer is this internationally-recognized jazz festival that has musicians and artists flocking to the city from all over to play.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Fringe Festival
      July 6-17
      Toronto Fringe Festival
      Theatres across the city host a variety of plays by upcoming and established playwrites on the fringe of the performing arts scene.
      Multiple Venues
    • Honda Indy
      July 15-17
      Honda Indy
      This world-class motorsports festival will be taking over the streets of Toronto and will be filled with food trucks, interactive displays, and beer gardens.
      Exhibition Place
    • Toronto Festival of Beer
      July 22-24
      Toronto Festival of Beer
      The massive beer festival by the waterfront is back with hundreds of brews and bites to eat, plus performances by Nas and Sam Roberts Band.
      Bandshell Park
    • Caribana
      July 28 - August 1
      Caribana
      This weekend festival celebrating Caribbean culture ends with a grand parade, filled with extravagant costumes, colours, music and dancing.
      Multiple Venues
    • VELD
      July 30-31
      VELD
      The fan favourite electronic music festival is back with a stacked lineup of performances, featuring Marshmellow and Martin Garix as the headliners.
      Downsview Park
    • CNE
      August 19 - September 5
      CNE
      End the summer with the Toronto tradition of going to the CNE with two weeks full of food, rides, games, activities, and shows.
      Exhibition Place
    Lead photo by

    Mauricio Calero
