Toronto Pride Parade is finally returning in 2022 after two year hiatus

Toronto missed out on all its favourite events thanks to lockdowns, from the CNE to Pride Month festivities, up to and including the big parade that takes place every summer.

It's been two years without the usual large-scale Pride celebrations (in-person, at least), but organizers have confirmed that next summer, the Pride parade will be returning in all its glory.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Pride Toronto announced that a physical pride month and festival weekend will be taking place "in full swing" in 2022, with a full month of fun from June 1 until the parade weekend on June 24-26.

The schedule will be just like the pre-COVID times, with the annual Pride Parade, Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, StreetFair, island and cabana pool parties, and "multiple stages featuring over 300 2SLGBTQ+ artists."

A rainbow flag will also be raised at Toronto City Hall on June 1 to mark the month.

The events, of course, will all keep public health and safety in mind, following all COVID-19-related guidelines recommended by the city.

Based on the reactions online thus far, people can hardly contain their excitement, and are happy for an action-packed summer reminiscent of the before times, at long last.