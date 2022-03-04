Radar
events in toronto 2022

Major Toronto events are returning to in-person and here's what is coming back

After two years of lockdowns, Toronto's biggest festivals and events will return this year — from Pride to Caribbean Carnival — starting with St. Patrick's Day about two weeks away.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory announced the return of major festivals and events to Toronto's streets, public spaces and parks.

The mayor said the return to in-person events comes thanks to the progress Team Toronto has made on the vaccine front and other key health indicators. As of Feb. 28, more than 50 per cent of Toronto residents over five years olds have a third dose of the vaccine and 85 per cent have two doses.

"The return of in-person events to Toronto is a sign that we are ready to move forward after two very challenging years," Tory said. "This is all thanks to the resiliency, patience and strength of Torontonians who have stepped up to get their vaccine, to protect themselves and their community."

Ontario has begun to ease lockdown restrictions, loosening capacity limits and removing the requirement for a vaccine passport.

Many of Toronto's major festival organizers have confirmed plans to come back live and in-person for the summer of 2022 with the City of Toronto gearing up to launch its own slate of major city-led events.

"We have truly missed these events in Toronto and can't wait for them to come back this spring and summer," Tory said. "Welcome back to the Toronto we know and love!"

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • St. Patrick's Parade
      March 20
      St. Patrick's Parade
      The city’s largest celebration of Irish-Canadian culture has been entertaining tourists and Toronto residents since 1988. Everyone is welcome to attend this amazing afternoon of music, dance, floats, and fun.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Doors Open
      May 28-29
      Doors Open
      With favourites like Toronto City Hall, Aga Khan Museum, R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, and Portlands Energy Centre, Doors Open Toronto opens the doors to over 100 of Toronto’s most significant sites.
      Multiple Venues
    • TD Salsa in Toronto Festival
      June 1 - July 31
      TD Salsa in Toronto Festival
      The largest Latino-themed cultural celebration in Canada, the festival features the annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival and includes the best of Latino music, dance, visual arts, and culture with salsa dance parties, art exhibitions, and dance lessons.
      Greater Toronto Area
    • Luminato Festival Toronto
      June 9-19
      Luminato Festival Toronto
      The city’s international arts festival dedicated to performance, media, and visual arts, returns to the city with free outdoor events and intimate experiences that cut across traditional art-form boundaries.
      Multiple Venues
    • Pride Toronto
      June 24-26
      Pride Toronto
      After 2 years, Pride Toronto returns to the city with a massive street festival to end the month. The festival will be full of music, entertainment, food, and a massive parade to celebrate.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Jazz Festival
      June 24 - July 2
      Toronto Jazz Festival
      The annual 10-day event, this year celebrating its 35th anniversary, always features some of the biggest names in jazz, blues, R&B, soul and more, keeping more than 500,000 music lovers entertained in free and ticketed settings throughout the city.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Lawrence
      July 8-10
      Taste of Lawrence
      Scarborbourough's largest street festival celebrates cultures from every community in the GTA.
      Lawrence Ave. E
    • Toronto Caribbean Carnival
      July 28 - August 1
      Toronto Caribbean Carnival
      This weekend festival celebrating Caribbean culture ends with a grand parade, filled with extravagant costumes, colours, music and dancing.
      Multiple Venues
    • JerkFest
      August 4-7
      JerkFest
      One of Ontario’s most prominent and hottest summer festivals returns with a three-day international event celebrating jerk cuisine, music and family entertainment
      Centennial Park
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 5-7
      Taste of the Danforth
      Canada’s largest street festival celebrating Greek hertiage and multicultural nature returns to the city for the first time since 2019.
      Greektown
    • Toronto International Film Festival
      September 8-18
      Toronto International Film Festival
      The film festival is full of 11 days of international and Canadian cinema, special events featuring some of the biggest names in film, and TIFF's Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.
      Multiple Venues
