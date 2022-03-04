Major Toronto events are returning to in-person and here's what is coming back

After two years of lockdowns, Toronto's biggest festivals and events will return this year — from Pride to Caribbean Carnival — starting with St. Patrick's Day about two weeks away.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory announced the return of major festivals and events to Toronto's streets, public spaces and parks.

The mayor said the return to in-person events comes thanks to the progress Team Toronto has made on the vaccine front and other key health indicators. As of Feb. 28, more than 50 per cent of Toronto residents over five years olds have a third dose of the vaccine and 85 per cent have two doses.

"The return of in-person events to Toronto is a sign that we are ready to move forward after two very challenging years," Tory said. "This is all thanks to the resiliency, patience and strength of Torontonians who have stepped up to get their vaccine, to protect themselves and their community."

Ontario has begun to ease lockdown restrictions, loosening capacity limits and removing the requirement for a vaccine passport.

Many of Toronto's major festival organizers have confirmed plans to come back live and in-person for the summer of 2022 with the City of Toronto gearing up to launch its own slate of major city-led events.

"We have truly missed these events in Toronto and can't wait for them to come back this spring and summer," Tory said. "Welcome back to the Toronto we know and love!"