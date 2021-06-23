Glow-in-the-dark kayaking is Toronto's newest fun thing to do this summer

The city is coming back to life and Toronto has no shortage of new exciting activities to make summer 2021 one to remember. From an outdoor movie festival, food night markets and now glow-in-the-dark kayaks.

Toronto Kayaks is offering people the chance to paddle in a transparent, glow-in-the-dark hybrid kayak-canoes - perfect for a nighttime cruise.

Each boat is transparent with LED lights and equipped with Bluetooth.

Owners of Toronto Kayaks Sarah and Asha told blogTO that"Each boat has its own speaker so you're able to connect your phone and play whatever music you want on the speaker."

The outdoorsy and artistic duo wanted to create a summer activity that "merged the traditional outdoor activities with the new generation."

The nature combined with an electric light vibe makes for a stunning Instagram shot as the sun sets along Humber bay.

This summer activity is located at Humber Bay and will be doing pop-ups at various locations throughout the city and province including the Scarborough Bluffs, Kew Beach and Tobermory.

Just imagine how gorgeous paddling through the clear waters of Tobermory overlooking the sunken shipwrecks in a transparent kayak would be?

The service officially launched June 1 and will be offered until the end of September, weather permitting.

Single kayak ( seats 1 -$70+ tax) and Tandem kayak (seats 2 - $105 + tax) are both available for reservation which can be made by emailing or direct messaging on Instagram.

Something tells me it's going to be lit.