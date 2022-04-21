Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
escape room toronto

You can play an escape game on a pirate ship in Toronto this spring

Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Escape rooms have become a popular way of spending a night out with friends, with some even being themed after popular television shows or your favourite thriller.

Due to popular demand, Pirate Life is bringing back Escape the Ghost Ship this spring to host an escape game that is held on a pirate ship sailing around the Toronto Harbour.

The game blends together immersive theatre, escape room puzzles, and a boat tour for a unique escape room experience.

Players will be split into groups to work on unique puzzles and meet different ghostly characters in order to escape the ship.

While Escape the Ghost Ship doesn't have an age restriction, it does feature some spooky characters and themes that may not be suitable for younger children. Due to the challenging nature of the puzzles, the escape game is recommended for children over the age of 12.

For each particular escape game, the ship sets sail at 585 Queens Quay West for a total of 75 minutes. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at $59.

Escape the Ghost runs on select nights from May 7 through Oct. 30.

Lead photo by

Mackenzie Patterson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can play an escape game on a pirate ship in Toronto this spring

Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes stars with Jeff Goldblum in hilarious new dino-themed ad

Toronto Blue Jays fan has hilarious sign confiscated by Rogers Centre staff

Wild video shows chaotic fight in the stands of Toronto Maple Leafs game

The top 10 escape rooms in Toronto

This is what Canada's Wonderland looked like in the 1980s

A crowd of inflatable dinosaurs is wandering around Toronto

Playoff tailgating is back for the Leafs and Raptors at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto