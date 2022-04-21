You can play an escape game on a pirate ship in Toronto this spring

Escape rooms have become a popular way of spending a night out with friends, with some even being themed after popular television shows or your favourite thriller.

Due to popular demand, Pirate Life is bringing back Escape the Ghost Ship this spring to host an escape game that is held on a pirate ship sailing around the Toronto Harbour.

The game blends together immersive theatre, escape room puzzles, and a boat tour for a unique escape room experience.

Players will be split into groups to work on unique puzzles and meet different ghostly characters in order to escape the ship.

While Escape the Ghost Ship doesn't have an age restriction, it does feature some spooky characters and themes that may not be suitable for younger children. Due to the challenging nature of the puzzles, the escape game is recommended for children over the age of 12.

For each particular escape game, the ship sets sail at 585 Queens Quay West for a total of 75 minutes. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at $59.

Escape the Ghost runs on select nights from May 7 through Oct. 30.