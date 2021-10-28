Toronto now has a Squid Game themed escape room

Squid Game has taken the world by storm for the past month and has been the inspiration for various things like Halloween costumes, fitness classes, and even escape rooms.

Luckily you won't have to travel all the way to South Korea to participate in the childhood game tasks.

Later this week, 4FunToronto is hosting an escape room inspired by the beloved series.

You'll be able to compete in a series of challenges that are inspired by the games in the series and new challenges. Competing in teams, you'll face others in this hour and a half escape room in order to win the battle royale.

Unlike the show, you won't be eliminated and there won't be any physical violence. The whole point is to have fun so even if your team loses, you'll be able to compete in the next round.

If you're looking for a more challenging experience, they also offer the SAVAGE Squid Game experience.

If your team loses a challenge, you'll be subjected to punishments. There will also be loads of yelling and intimidation during the challenges. If you fall during one of the games, there will be consequences that will involve water and slime.

Since this is a high-intensity challenge, it's recommended for only advanced players to sign up for the SAVAGE Squid Game experience. It's also recommended to bring a towel since there will be a chance that you'll get wet.

Think you can handle the challenge? Make sure to sign up online in advance as there are timed slots.

Make sure to bring friends you can work well with. Teamwork is essential to win these games.

There is an age requirement of 14 years of age and older.

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at $28.25.

The escape room runs on Oct. 31 for one night only so don't dwell on getting tickets.