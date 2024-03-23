Grail Springs spa in Ontario offers a fairytale wellness getaway from Toronto

Tucked away in Bancroft, Ontario, just 2.5 hours from downtown Toronto, lies Grail Springs Retreat for Wellbeing. While it's great for a day trip like I took, it's ideal for a multiday stay, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

As a mom living in Toronto, my days are filled with the chaos of modern life. Seeking solace from the noise and stress, I recently took a delightful day trip to Grail Springs and found a sense of tranquillity from the moment I arrived, unlike anything I've felt in years.

Upon arrival, the European castle-inspired architecture, complete with a charming bridge over a serene little water feature leading to a beautiful wooden door straight out of a fairytale, set the stage for a truly enchanting experience.

Welcomed by warm and hospitable staff, I was guided through the property's features. Grail Springs sits beside a picturesque lake fed by alkaline springs, Spurr Lake, affectionately referred to as 'Chalice Lake' by those familiar with it.

Fed by hundreds of natural springs, this 'holy' water serves as the lifeblood of the retreat, offering rejuvenation and vitality to all who encounter it.

The lake also offers guests unique seasonal experiences to further enhance their stay, such as swimming, canoeing, and snowshoeing across in the winter.

Spanning 100 acres of pristine forest, Grail Springs has various forest trails adorned with crystals and stones, leading to enchanting destinations like the Merlin's Stone, the Faerie Grove, and Crystal Crop.



While hiking is usually my go-to activity, especially in the Bancroft Region where my favourite hiking destination lies, my day was filled with other delights, including a Thai Massage and VibroAcoustics Session in Grail Springs' unique Salt Temple.

Before my treatments, I took some time to explore the Meditation Labyrinth, a serene space on the property inspired by the Chartres Cathedral labyrinth in France. Afterwhich I visited the nearby paddock to admire the beautiful resident horses.

My journey continued with a visit to the lakefront, where the Volcanic Ash Healing Bed awaited. Walking on the silky smooth volcanic ash, I felt a sense of grounding and renewal wash over me - a feeling that stayed with me long after I left.

When lunchtime arrived, I enjoyed a two-course plant-based meal featuring artichoke and white bean bruschetta followed by a quinoa-stuffed roasted pepper.

After lunch, I spent some time in the Outdoor Meditation Thermal Circuit, a journey through hot tubs, cold plunges, and saunas that left me feeling invigorated and refreshed.

I seized a rare moment during the Thermal Circuit to reconnect with an old friend: my favorite book, A Walk Across the Sun. The hectic pace of Toronto living little time for leisurely reading, so I was determined to take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

After I was fulfilled within the circuit, I continued to aimlessly amble around the resort until the time came for my treatments. Amidst my exploration, I was lucky to gain a chance to speak with Grail Springs' founder, Madeleine Marentette.

Originally from Toronto, Marentette's journey to Bancroft 30 years ago was driven by a desire to create a sanctuary for transformation, a vision inspired by her personal healing journey with holistic practices coupled with her childhood adventures in Germany's mystical forests and castles.

Marentette's passion for holistic wellness is evident in every aspect of Grail Springs, from its fairy tale-inspired architecture to its unique healing treatments and experiences available for guests.

After my chat with Marentette, I experienced the transformative power of the VibroAcoustics Session with Salt Inhalation Therapy, a deeply immersive experience that left me feeling renewed and revitalized.

This transformative experience combines the soothing vibrations of low-frequency sound massage with the healing properties of Himalayan salt inhalation, fostering relaxation, stress release, and cellular rejuvenation.

Closing my day with a Thai Massage was the perfect finale. Sandy, the expert practitioner I was paired with, skillfully guided me through the ancient art of Thai massage, seamlessly combining acupressure, yoga-like stretching, and passive joint mobilization techniques.

If you ever have the opportunity to visit Grail Springs, I highly recommend seeking her out for a Thai Massage. You won't be disappointed.



In addition to their fantastic fixed ammeneties like the Outdoor Meditation Thermal Circuit, some other popular treatments at Grail Springs include energy workshops, steam detoxes, the Vichy shower, and sound healing.

Before bidding farewell to Grail Springs, I couldn't resist exploring the charming gift shop near the reception area. Brimming with natural creams, lotions, oils, smudges, books, tarot cards, and more, it's a treasure trove for wellness enthusiasts.

Here, you'll discover the iconic Grail Alchemy product line and the Manifest Collection, Madelaine's latest brand of 100 per cent natural plant-derived elixirs.

With its tranquil surroundings and nurturing atmosphere, Grail Springs offers a sanctuary for those seeking refuge from the stresses of everyday life.

I look forward to returning to Grail Springs soon, eager to continue my journey of self-discovery and renewal in this haven of quiet healing, the perfect escape from the chaotic noise and never-ending grind to survive in Toronto.