Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
10 relaxing spas to escape to near Toronto

Spas to escape to near Toronto are plentiful, and, thanks to their beautiful natural environments, they can be even more rejuvenating than the most relaxing spots in the city. Besides, when you're seeking a completely restorative experience, sometimes its just nice to get away for a night or two.

Here are my picks for the most relaxing spas to escape to near Toronto.

Scadinave Spa

This Scandinavian-style spa is a major destination for city folk looking to get away from it all. Along with specialty treatments, the highlight here is the spa's network of hot and cold baths. They're located outside, surrounded by nature, but you can use them all year long.

Couples Resort & Spa

This luxury destination in the Algonquin area caters to couples looking for a romantic getaway – no kids or conferences allowed. Body wraps, facials, massages and other services are offered in a 100 per cent solar powered spa, or can be ordered right to guests' rooms.

White Oaks Resort & Spa

As one of the biggest spas in the country, there's lots to enjoy at this luxury hotel and pampering palace near Niagara-on-the-lake. Take advantage of the couple's room to enjoy a treatment with your significant other, or check hit the "whisper room" for a total escape.

Grail Springs

This award-winning wellness retreat and spa gets lots of positive buzz. Guests can try detox juice cleanses, attend daily yoga classes, and benefit from the detoxifying properties of the area's alkaline lake above magnetically-charged bedrock.

The Rosseau

This luxury resort and spa by JW Marriot is located in the heart of the Muskokas, set on a granite bluff overlooking Lake Rosseau. The spa menu is huge here, as are the facilities, which include a "Vichy room" and separate men's and women's lounges.

Ste. Anne's Spa

Just an hour and a half east of Toronto, this "rustic" all-inclusive resort has a reputation as one of the best spas in Southern Ontario. Along with a slew of traditional spa services, it offers an "equine experience" package where guests can care for, ride and bond with horses.

The Briars

This extensive lakeside resort brings together luxurious spa facilities, the best parts of cottage life, and cozy country inn vibes. Expect camp fires, water sports, boat cruises and stargazing on the docks, as well as whirlpools, body wraps, esthetics and many types of massage.

Langdon Hall

Built in the late 1890s, this sprawling, historic chateau offers 60 guest suites, elegant reception rooms, a croquet court, flower gardens and, of course, a full-service spa. Visit the saunas here after enjoying a stellar meal at one of the five award-winning on-site restaurants.

Claramount Inn & Spa

This stunning mansion, which is over a century old, boats 10 guest suites as well as off-site cottages. There are lots of spa treatments to choose from as well as saunas, hot tubs and an indoor saltwater pool.

The Millcroft

In the summertime, this getaway boasts an unparalleled view of lush, rolling hills, but you can retreat here any time of year. Visitors come from around the globe each year to experience its renowned spa facility, excellent food and picturesque surroundings.

Lead photo by

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain. With files from Amy Grief.

