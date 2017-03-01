The Best Spas in Toronto
The best spas in Toronto lay you down gently into the lap of luxury. A couple are women-only, but most cater to all genders and relaxation needs including massages, facials, body treatments and soothing pools of all kinds.
Here are the best spas in Toronto.
Tucked away on Elm Street, you'll find this oasis of spa treatments and pools. Enhanced facials, sugar scrub and Li'tya healing rituals are just some of their specialties. The four-story spa is super peaceful and quiet once you're inside and there's a sun room for relaxing once you've tried the pools.
Constantly ranked one of the top luxury spas in the city, this Avenue road escape inside the Park Hyatt is a 10,000 square foot space with saunas, a full-service salon, whirpools, steam rooms and private cabanas to chill out. They also use and carry brands like Dermalogica, Lovefresh and Deborah Lippmann.
This King West oasis models itself after traditional Turkish baths. Its 8,000 square feet of luxurious spa environments includes manicure tables and pedicure thrones, spa suites equipped with two person jacuzzi tubs, rain showers and massage beds. Spa-goers also get access to their famous Hammam steam room.
Head up to the fifth floor of the Shangri La on University and you'll walk into this peaceful paradise that features a marble-panelled hammam steam room that lets visitors sweat out stress at temperatures of up to 120 F. The Moroccan-inspired spa is notable for being one of two in North America to partner with French skincare brand Caudalie.
This women's day spa on Queen East offers a pool, infrared sauna and a whirlpool. There's also food catered by George Restaurant and they have a treatment called 'Buff and Sun Kissed' where self tanner is applied in a professional way looking like real sun tan. Their signature massage is the Hawaiian Lomi Lomi.
The Ritz Carlton's spa on Wellington received the World's Best Hotel Spa from Travel + Leisure magazine back in 2013. The only other "My Blend" spa on the planet is in Paris and on top of facials, massages salt water lap pool, and green tea infused vitality pool, they use an exclusive line of skin products with all their treatments.
