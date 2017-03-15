Best of Toronto
best falafel toronto

The Best Falafel in Toronto

The best falafel in Toronto has a hot and crispy exterior with a soft and steamy centre. Whether it’s made with chickpeas or fava beans (or both), this Middle Eastern favourite, accompanied by a dizzying array of tasty accompaniments, always makes for a satisfying and affordable snack or meal.

Here is the best falafel in Toronto.

Dr. Laffa (Bathurst)
1

Dr. Laffa (Bathurst)

One of the specialities at this popular Bathurst & Lawrence kosher take-out spot is its falafel laffa sandwich, filled with the deep-fried chickpea balls and all the fixings you could possibly want wrapped in its namesake flatbread.

College Falafel
2

College Falafel

While this take-out counter at College & Ossington with made-from-scratch Mediterranean eats features East Coast donairs and shawarma, its namesake item is of course also a highlight, and comes as part of a sandwich, a platter or on its own.

Me Va Me Kitchen Express
3

Me Va Me Kitchen Express

Everything is made-to-order at this fast-casual establishment with multiple locations in the city, including the falafel, which you can get on its own, in a taboon-baked laffa wrap or as part of a box.

TOV-LI
4

TOV-LI

A favourite amongst the Jewish community in North York, both locations of this kosher pizza and falafel joint make tasty made-to-order falafel platters and sandwiches (in a pita, wrap or baguette) with your choice of baked or fried balls.

Maha's Restaurant
5

Maha's Restaurant

This homey Egyptian brunch spot at Greenwood & Gerrard makes its herb-packed falafel the Egyptian way, with fava beans instead of chickpeas. You can even get them wrapped around soft-boiled eggs, an inventive vegetarian play on Scotch eggs.

Sarah's Shawarma and Falafel
6

Sarah's Shawarma and Falafel

Regularly frequented by the late-night Annex crowd, this halal shawarma and falafel staple has been around for over two decades. In addition to all the usual toppings, add fried cauliflower, eggplant or zucchini to your falafel wrap or plate for the ultimate post-drinking snack.

Tabule (Bayview Village)
7

Tabule (Bayview Village)

With a smattering of locations around the city, this Middle Eastern restaurant makes its classic patties with crushed chickpeas, split fava, parsley, garlic, onions and spices, serving it with an alluring drizzle of tahini over top.

Armenian Kitchen
8

Armenian Kitchen

This Middle Eastern restaurant in Scarborough slathers its falafel pita sandwich with hummus and adds the classic combo of bright pink pickled turnips, tabbouleh, tomatoes, tahini and onions.

Shawarma Empire
9

Shawarma Empire

Like most good places to eat in Scarborough, this humble and popular Middle Eastern street food spot can be found in a strip mall. Falafel is made with care here; the chickpeas are soaked overnight, then washed and ground into the mixture that will soon become a deep-fried ball of deliciousness.

