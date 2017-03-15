The Best Falafel in Toronto
The best falafel in Toronto has a hot and crispy exterior with a soft and steamy centre. Whether it’s made with chickpeas or fava beans (or both), this Middle Eastern favourite, accompanied by a dizzying array of tasty accompaniments, always makes for a satisfying and affordable snack or meal.
Here is the best falafel in Toronto.
Regularly frequented by the late-night Annex crowd, this halal shawarma and falafel staple has been around for over two decades. In addition to all the usual toppings, add fried cauliflower, eggplant or zucchini to your falafel wrap or plate for the ultimate post-drinking snack.
Like most good places to eat in Scarborough, this humble and popular Middle Eastern street food spot can be found in a strip mall. Falafel is made with care here; the chickpeas are soaked overnight, then washed and ground into the mixture that will soon become a deep-fried ball of deliciousness.
Hector Vasquez at Shawarma Empire
Join the conversation Load comments