Health food Stores Toronto

The Best Health Food Stores in Toronto

The Best health food stores in Toronto aren’t just for purchasing staples. They provide their communities with the best quality foods and ingredients, from alfalfa to yerba mate, carob to gingko, stevia, dulse, and even non-edible products so not only what goes in but on your body is all natural.

Here are the best health food stores in Toronto.

Essence of Life
1

Essence of Life

In the heart of Kensington Market, this fully stocked shop consistently bustles with customers eager for their organic cereals, dairy, frozen foods as well as beauty and baby products. Even better? They probably have the best prices in town.

Big Carrot
2

Big Carrot

This Danforth superstore has everything you could possibly want or imagine in a health food store: produce, juice bar, a grab-and-go section, bulk, and even a pharmacy. It's such a hub the multi-store "Carrot Common" has been built around it.

Healthy Planet (Danforth)
3

Healthy Planet (Danforth)

Locations throughout Toronto, including one on the Danforth just down the street from the Big Carrot, have all the bases covered when it comes to organic, natural, and healthy, with beauty, grocery, and many other departments loaded up with great products.

Noah's Natural Foods
4

Noah's Natural Foods

This long time Toronto stalwart in the local health food scene has five locations around the city and over 35 years of serving the community with every supplement under the sun as well as groceries and body care items. The Annex location even has a little cafe inside serving freshly prepared meals.

Herbs & Nutrition
5

Herbs & Nutrition

This large Bloor and Bathurst store sells a large variety of packaged and fresh health food products at prices that are generally a bit cheaper than Noahs. They also have a good selection of bulk food like nuts and freshly ground peanut butter.

Qi Natural Foods
6

Qi Natural Foods

This family-owned shop with locations on Queen West and Roncesvalles provides purity-seeking customers with bread, pasta and other dry goods, frozen foods, milk, eggs, prepared food, bulk items and beauty products.

Naturally Yours
7

Naturally Yours

In First Canadian Place lies this refuge for health nuts. It’s been around forever and is a draw for its hot food table as well as freshly baked scones and muffins. Theres also all the health food essentials like products from Bob’s Red Mill.

Wholesome Market
8

Wholesome Market

This Beaches shop is the place to go in the neighbourhood for organics and products from popular brands like Annie’s, Sunflower Kitchen and Earthbound Farms. They also have a good frozen foods section and reasonable prices.

Tutti Frutti
9

Tutti Frutti

This other smaller but busy shop in Kensington Market just a few doors up the street from Essence of Life carries a wide range of groceries, bulk items, personal care products, supplements, spices, herbs and baby products.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Big Carrot

