Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
The Best Baked Treats in Toronto

The best baked treats in Toronto encompass French, Italian and even humble home-style baking traditions. From elegant eclairs and cream-filled cannoli to fluffy donuts and unicorn cakes, these places prove that life can be pretty sweet.

Here are the best baked treats in Toronto.

The Rolling Pin
1

The Rolling Pin

This bakery by Avenue & Lawrence is known for its over-the-top gourmet donuts that can come topped with cannoli or even flavour “shots” of maple syrup. It also turns out inventive cupcakes (like unicorn ones), cakes and pies.

SanRemo Bakery
2

SanRemo Bakery

Also known for its delectable donuts (try the donut panini stuffed with gelato), this family-run Etobicoke institution on Royal York Rd. that’s been around since 1969 does a bit of everything. From freshly baked bread and pastries to gelato and espresso, there’s something for everyone here.

Bakerbots
3

Bakerbots

The OG spot for amazing ice cream sandwiches. This tiny, charming Bloorcourt bakery is the older half-sibling to Ossington’s Bang Bang, and in addition to its enormously satisfying choose-your-own-cookie-and-ice-cream-flavour combos, it also makes equally irresistible cakes, pies, tarts and banana pudding.

Nadege Patisserie (PATH)
4

Nadege Patisserie (PATH)

Four locations across the city make it easy to get a French pastry fix at one of these sleek boutiques. Whether it’s buttery and flaky viennoiserie, decadent petit fours or beautiful macarons, the wares at these shops are definite crowd-pleasers.

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)
5

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)

A top choice for custom orders, this beautiful cake shop has two locations, with the original in Leslieville and a second one by Yonge & Lawrence. Its showrooms double as cafes, with picture-perfect cupcakes, macarons and scones on display.

Sud Forno
6

Sud Forno

This Terroni offshoot originated on West Queen West and also has an even bigger location in the Financial District. Italian favourites such as Sicilian-style cannoli, bombolone and torta Caprese can all be found here amongst many other classic treats.

Forno Cultura (First Canadian Place)
7

Forno Cultura (First Canadian Place)

With two locations, a main one on King West and a smaller version in the Financial District, this Italian bakery features old family recipes that go back for generations. Natural ingredients and organic flours are used to make signature items like its mouthwatering chocolate olive oil cake that contains a surprise Moroccan black olive inside.

Roselle Desserts
8

Roselle Desserts

Simple and stylish, this small pastry shop in Corktown offers top-notch tarts, cakes and cookies (plus seasonal soft serve) in a casual setting. The turtle tart and banana eclair have proven to be popular choices here.

The Tempered Room
9

The Tempered Room

This "French with a modern twist" patisserie in Parkdale whips up lovely-to-look-at eclairs, mini-cakes, croissants and other tempting delights that will make you feel like you’ve been transported all the way over to The City of Lights.

