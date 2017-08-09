The Best Baked Treats in Toronto
The best baked treats in Toronto encompass French, Italian and even humble home-style baking traditions. From elegant eclairs and cream-filled cannoli to fluffy donuts and unicorn cakes, these places prove that life can be pretty sweet.
Here are the best baked treats in Toronto.
Also known for its delectable donuts (try the donut panini stuffed with gelato), this family-run Etobicoke institution on Royal York Rd. that’s been around since 1969 does a bit of everything. From freshly baked bread and pastries to gelato and espresso, there’s something for everyone here.
The OG spot for amazing ice cream sandwiches. This tiny, charming Bloorcourt bakery is the older half-sibling to Ossington’s Bang Bang, and in addition to its enormously satisfying choose-your-own-cookie-and-ice-cream-flavour combos, it also makes equally irresistible cakes, pies, tarts and banana pudding.
With two locations, a main one on King West and a smaller version in the Financial District, this Italian bakery features old family recipes that go back for generations. Natural ingredients and organic flours are used to make signature items like its mouthwatering chocolate olive oil cake that contains a surprise Moroccan black olive inside.
