Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto butter tarts

Toronto bakery takes top prize at Ontario's largest butter tart festival

Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There are few things more delicious than a butter tart — the crumbly pastry and syrupy filling are the stuff of dessert dreams and I will not be convinced otherwise.

And this weekend, Circles & Squares Bakery in Toronto took home 1st place for Best Butter Tart in the professional category, beating out the stiff competition.

While it's not the first time a Toronto bakery took home the first-place prize (that title went to Baxter Kitchens in 2016), the festival is typically stacked with bakeries and sweet shops from outside the GTA and the competition is fierce, making this year's wins extra special for David Baxter, the owner of Circles & Squares.

"It was a big deal to all our staff as we work hard on it every year," says Baxter. 

In addition to the pros, there were also tons of amateur contestants showcasing weird and wonderful flavours, like chocolate & house-made potato chip, double coffee crisp, and pumpkin (among others). 

This year alone there were over 200,000 different flavours to try.

In fact, Circles & Squares also scored 2nd place for their "wild-style" entry, a decadent salted chocolate and peanut butter version.

They also won 2nd place back in 2018, where they debuted a classic butter tart stuffed inside a Hello Dolly butter tart. Talk about layers of flavour!

"[The festival] was always a nice way for us to actually see the customers that buy what we bake," he explains. 

Since starting in 2013, the Ontario Butter Tart Festival has sold hundreds of thousands of sweet treats.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Costco vs Loblaws price comparison shows what you can get for $100 at each store

Restaurant owners furious Toronto's denying their requests for curblane patios

Toronto bakery takes top prize at Ontario's largest butter tart festival

Bel-Air star Jabari Banks surprises staff at Mexican restaurant in Toronto

5 new ice cream in Toronto you need to try this summer

Markham is getting an Asian night market with over 100 different types of food to try

Toronto is getting a massive Filipino street festival this summer

Toronto neighbourhood heartbroken after historic pub permanently closes