More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled in Canada for risk of deadly contaminant

Check your freezer — more frozen waffles, and now pancakes, sold at Walmart, Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro stores have been recalled across Canada.

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Tuesday for certain frozen waffle and pancake brands due to a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

It's an update to an initial recall of frozen waffles by manufacturer TreeHouse Foods.

According to the health agency, food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," reads the recall. "Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk."

It adds that although infected pregnant women might only experience mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Severe infections could lead to death, as seen in a listeria outbreak due to recalled plant-based milk in Canada over the summer that killed three Canadians.

"There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products," said Health Canada.

In a recall notice last Friday, TreeHouse Foods said the contamination was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

The recalled frozen waffles and pancakes were distributed in the US and Canada and packed in various formats under over a dozen brand names.

Walmart, Metro, Sobeys, and Loblaw grocery stores sell many brands listed in the recall, including Great Value, Compliments, Selection, and No Name.

Wondering if the waffles and pancakes in your freezer are part of the recall? The manufacturer advises shoppers and retailers to check the UPC on the back of the carton and the Lot Code and Best By Date on the end of the carton.

The agency advises shoppers to do the following:

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says it's conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products.

This isn't the only product recalled in Canada due to listeria contamination. The CFIA has also issued a nationwide recall for this seasoned pasta kit.