World's 50 Best Bars announced for 2024 and one in Toronto made the list

One bar in Toronto stands above the rest – literally. Bar Pompette was awarded a spot on The World’s Best Bars list for 2024, and not only did it crack the top 100 globally, but it's the only Canadian bar that was honoured.

Earlier this year, Bar Pompette was also awarded the number one spot on the list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars as it continues to rake in the accolades.

According to the 2024 World’s Best Bars list, Bar Pompette comes in at a respectable 70th place.

"Now in its 16th edition, the awards once again united the global bar community in recognition of the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene," shares The World's 50 Best Bars 2024.

The charming spot is nestled along one of Toronto's favourite streets for a night out – College.

The French-inspired bar serves up a little of everything whether you love to sip on something sweet, strong or bitter. One of Bar Pompette’s latest creations is the Saperlipopette: a fresh and fruity twist on an old-fashioned where "the freshly-harvested spruce tips from Tamarack Farms were turned into a cordial to extract their aromatic and tart sap."

As for the top bar on the 2024 list, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City ranked number one among the world's best and is the first from Mexico to take the honour.

While Bar Pompette is the only Canadian bar that made the global list, there are other Toronto spots you can check out from the Canada’s 50 Best Bars list for 2024, including Civil Liberties which ranked number two.

For some of Toronto's best bars you'll also want to check out this essential list.

Bar Pompette is at 6o7 College St. in Little Italy. The team recently re-imagined its restaurant down the street and is now operating as Vinoteca Pompette. They also have a bakery, Bakery Pompette, a few doors west in the same neighbourhood.