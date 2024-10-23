Crumbl Cookies to open first Toronto location next month

When it comes to food, Utah-based cookie chain, Crumbl, is about as viral as it gets — and Toronto just got one step closer to having a location all to ourselves.

Iced, sandwiched, occasionally inexplicably in the shape of a pie, Crumbl cookies have been everywhere over the past few years, but, for Toronto residents, they remained just another far away dream from south of the border to sample on a Buffalo shopping trip.

Canadian Crumbl fans got their first taste of the sweet stuff when the chain, which is soon set to expand to Australia and UAE, first opened the doors of its Mississauga location in 2023.

Since then, the chain has expanded to open locations in BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan, on top of additional Ontario locations in Mississauga and Ottawa, leaving the brand's Toronto fans to wonder when it'll be their turn.

Well, Toronto, the wait is finally almost over, as Crumbl is set to open its first Toronto location in The Well on Friday, Nov. 1.

The news of Crumbl's opening in the enormous shopping and lifestyle centre first came in the spring of 2024, when signage quietly popped up in a vacant retail space on Front.

At the time, representatives from the chain told blogTO that the bakeshop was expected to open during the summer, but, as with plenty of other things in Toronto (I'm looking at you, Eglinton LRT), it simply did not happen on time, leaving the eagerly anticipatory masses chomping at the bit.

Exciting though the opening may be, be advised that opening day (or, opening week, for that matter,) might not be the time to visit if you can't stand long lines. Just think back to when Crumbl's neighbour at The Well and fellow U.S. export, Prince Street Pizza, first opened. Yikes.

Crumbl is just one in a long line of brands that were once exclusively available in the U.S. to expand their footprint with Toronto locations this year, including Shake Shack, Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's.

Crumbl will be located at 412 Front St W.