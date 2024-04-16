Crumbl Cookies is opening their first location in Toronto

Crumbl Cookies — the ultra-viral U.S.-based cookie chain — is officially opening their first location in the city.

It's a great day for anyone who's been dying to get their hands (and taste buds) on the soft, iced cookies that have had a permanent residency on TikTok For You Pages for months — Crumbl is opening their first Toronto location at The Well.

This isn't the first Canadian location for the chain, which opened a shop in Mississauga last summer, but it is the first for the city, and judging by the massive hype that's been garnered for other U.S.-based restaurants that have opened in The Well, they made the right choice of location.

The chain originated in Utah back in 2017, and has since seen a massive onslaught of popularity for both their classic cookie flavours and their unique menu that rotates weekly (Maple Sandwich, Cinnamon Square and Oreo Birthday Cake are currently on the menu).

Crumbl now operates over 800 independently franchised bakeries in the United States, as well as Canadian locations in Mississauga and Lethbridge, Alberta.

The official opening date for Crumbl's new Toronto location has yet to be announced, but in the meantime you can get your hands on the soft, sweet treats at 5985 Rodeo Drive in Mississauga.