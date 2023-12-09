Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 4 hours ago
prince st pizza

Woman blasts hyped Toronto pizza joint prompting people to recommend better spots

Ramona Leitao
Posted 4 hours ago
A woman in Toronto tried a hyped up New York style pizza place and was left with a bit of disappointment.

In a recent video on TikTok, the woman, who goes by kaymmariee online, visited the recently opened Prince St. Pizza that's located at The Well.

The counter-service spot opened back in October, with its original location in New York City.

@kaymmariee I don’t know, these slices look nothing like what they have in NY 😩 I was so excited to try but unfortunately these were beyond dry and over cooked — next time I have Prince St. Pizza, i’ll be travelling to New York. #pizzareview #princestreetpizza #pizza #torontopizza #princestreet #pizzatoronto #foodietoronto #torontofoodie #foodreviews #pizza #foodtiktok #torontoeats ♬ Souvenir De Paris - Martin Taylor

Despite Prince St. Pizza in Toronto having long line-ups when it first opened, the woman doesn't believe it's worth the hype.

"I always say I can never judge a pizza place based on the slice," kaymmariee says in the video. "But the hype that people put around these slices made me think I was going to get a New York slice of pizza. These pizza slices were straight up cardboard."

According to kaymmariee, there wasn't a line up when she checked out the place, and had to wait five minutes for the slices to reheat.

The video sparked a lot of comments, with other users chiming in with pizza recommendations for place they in Toronto they feel are much better.

Some of the spots recommended were Pizzeria Badiali, Frank Ranalli's  and Otherside.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
