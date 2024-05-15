Eat & Drink
Le Lert toronto

Award-winning baker and popular cafe teaming up at new Toronto restaurant

Two Toronto powerhouses are teaming up to open a new restaurant concept that's sure to be an instant hit in the city.

Between the near-infinite supply of cafes and growing population of bakeries in Toronto, it could be hard for a new business to stand out, but Le Lert, a new collab between Plearn Cafe and Daan Go Cake Lab, should have nothing to worry about.

After just opening in February of 2022, the team behind Plearn Cafe, a Carlton Street cafe specializing in playful, imaginative drinks is embarking on brand-new venture alongside a good friend — Christopher Siu of Daan Go Cake Lab — to create something totally new.

The new restaurant, which is taking over Plearn's space at 27 Carlton, will be serving much more than just cakes and coffees, though — the restaurant will also be serving a full compliment of thai dishes, cocktails and will even serve brunch.

With that said, one can only hope the restaurant will also be serving Daan Go Cake Lab's colourful confections, like cakes and macarons, alongside Plearn's colourful spectrum of beverages as well.

Regardless of whether the new restaurant will focus on the tried-and-true items that each business is already popular for or try something completely new, they've got a fighting chance with former Top five Masterchef contestant, Siu, at the helm.

While many of the details about the new restaurant, such as when, exactly, it'll be opening, are strictly under wraps, Le Lert's social media claims the restaurant is "coming soon," so hopefully Toronto won't have to wait much longer to discover what'll come out of this collaboration.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez, Fareen Karim
