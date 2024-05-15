Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafe olimpico

Famous Montreal cafe is coming to Toronto for the first time ever

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Legendary Montreal coffee shop, Cafe Olimpico, is setting up shop in Toronto for the first time ever — but they won't be here for long.

Since 1970, Cafe Olimpico has been steadily cementing its legend status in Montreal, now operating three locations in the city — but they've never dipped their toes into Toronto. Until this month, that is.

At the end of May, Cafe Olimpico is setting up their first-ever Toronto pop-up at the Tilley Endurables flagship to bring the exceptional coffee and convivial atmosphere the cafe is known for to the city.

People in Toronto will get their chance at experiencing the legendary Cafe Olimpico for themselves between May 17 and May 26 at the Tilley flagship, located at 61 Ossington.

Cafe Olimpico isn't the only Montreal export that'll be making an appearance in Toronto this month, though. 

Of-the-moment Montreal sandwich shop, Bossa, who's been making a stir on social media lately for their absolutely stacked sandos, will also be making an appearance at Tilley alongside Olimpico on May 25 and 26.

Lead photo by

@cafeolimpico
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous Montreal cafe is coming to Toronto for the first time ever

Award-winning baker and popular cafe teaming up at new Toronto restaurant

Customers accuse Loblaws of screwing them over in new way after suspicious find

The people behind Bar Isabel and Bar Raval just opened a new restaurant in Toronto

Walmart to lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others including in Toronto

Farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week

Brewery that began in a home basement opening first Toronto location

McDonald's is launching the viral sensation Grimace Shake across Canada