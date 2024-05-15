Toronto pub that shut down leaves people with reservations shocked and upset

A Toronto pub and sports bar recently came under fire for apparently failing to notify customers with pre-existing reservations, and even continuing to take reservations after the business had shuttered.

Sure, Shoeless Joe's isn't the height of luxury when it comes to restaurants, or even sports bars specifically, in Toronto, but that didn't stop patrons from getting angry when the chain's Esplanade location shut down suddenly and without warning.

So suddenly did the location shut down, in fact, that, according to a number of disappointed reviews on the restaurant's OpenTable page, diners with upcoming reservations weren't even notified that the restaurant had closed.

Not only that, but plenty of reviews dated from April 26 on allege that people were able to make reservations for the restaurant even after the restaurant had closed, only learning of the closure when they came across locked doors upon arrival.

As of the date of publication, the restaurant is no longer accepting reservations online.

blogTO reached out to Shoeless Joe's for the reason of the closure but did not obtain a comment at the time of publication.

While the Shoeless Joe's location that was located at 38 The Esplanade has, clearly, closed for good, you can still get your fill at their other Toronto locations in North York (3200 Dufferin) and the Stockyards (1980 St. Clair West).