Starbucks Canada to stop charging extra for oat milk and other non-dairy drinks

While providing non-dairy milk alternatives at coffee shops has become the norm, customers often have to pay an additional surcharge.

However, Starbucks has just revealed it will drop its surcharge for non-dairy substitutions in Canada and the US next month.

Currently, Starbucks customers who opt for non-dairy alternatives pay around $0.80 to customize their beverage. These charges will be dropped from Nov. 7 to coincide with the coffee chain's highly anticipated holiday menu launch.

According to the chain, substituting milk for a non-dairy alternative is the second most requested modification from Starbucks customers, behind adding an extra shot of espresso.

Starbucks added that the move will save customers up to 10 per cent on their beverages.

"By removing the extra charge for nondairy, we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks," said Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and CEO.

Whether you're a soy, oat, almond, or coconut beverage drinker, your coffee is about to get that much cheaper.