JOEY Restaurants is opening its largest location ever in Toronto

What was once a bank within a historical Toronto building will now be home to the largest JOEY Restaurants location in North America. The dining establishment will open its doors this November, offering a more elevated than usual experience.

Here's what to know.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 14 as Toronto's newest JOEY location is set to open its doors to the public.

Located within an historical Royal Bank building, the new location spans 19,000 sq ft, accommodating over 550 people. This will be its 34th location.

Expect the usual JOEY fare, along with some new menu options, private dining spaces, and a curated art collection. According to the restaurant, this location promises to "redefine the dining experience with exclusive offerings."

To add to the offerings, there will be food and drinks only found at this location including bespoke shampagne trolley tableside service, a signature wood-smoked Old Fashioned, smoked-to-order at the table, a steak program featuring a 35-day dry-aged Tomahawk, and a reserve wine list, featuring one-of-a-kind bottles.

As for its design, expect 30-foot ceilings and a stunning column-free space. Inside you'll find a wine wall, central bar and lounge. There will be 17-foot-tall olive trees that round out the space.

There will be a dining area with flexible seating and large spaces for private events. For some added privacy, there will be double height bronze mesh curtains and retractable glass walls, including TVs.

Patio season will surely hit different with its 100-seat patio area. It will be fully equipped with an operable roof overlooking King Street.

The new JOEY restaurant will be located at 20 King St. West.