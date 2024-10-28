Longstanding Toronto brunch restaurant is permanently closing

A Toronto brunch restaurant that's a neighbourhood staple just announced that they'll soon be closing down for good.

Eggs Benedict and stacks of fluffy pancakes might not be the only thing on the menu at the Junction Triangle's Farmhouse Tavern, but they, along with the restaurant's bounty of other brunch offerings, served every Saturday and Sunday for the past number of years, have certainly helped the restaurant to make its name.

Located at the corner of Edwin and Dupont, the restaurant boasts rustic, Western themeing, and has the comfort food-flooded menu to back it up, serving up the likes hardy burgers and luscious pastas after their brunch offerings expired.

The restaurants easygoing, homey atmosphere made it a near-instant community staple, and, in the wake of the support from their neighbours, the restaurant's owners made it a point to return the support, donating free meals to refugees at Romero House during the pandemic.

In early 2023, the restaurant shocked its fans by suddently ceasing operations and closing its doors for weeks on end before reopening, seemingly having undergone a rebrand in their time off, later that year.

This time, though, it's for real: the restaurant recently took to Instagram to announce that they'll soon be closing their doors for good.

"We have made the decision to close our doors," the statement reads. "Farmhouse Tavern has been a Junction staple for many years so the decision was not taken lightly."

"Unfortunately times have changed and the neighbourhood has spoken."

The statement goes on to thank the community that have supported Farmhouse Tavern over the years before confirming that the restaurant's last service will happen at brunch this Sunday, Nov. 3.

It's not all bad news, though, because the statement also teases a new concept on the horizon, promising to share more information about what's to come in the near future.

Farmhouse Tavern is located at 1627 Dupont.