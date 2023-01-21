Toronto restaurant known for its brunch abruptly ceases operations

A Toronto restaurant has mysteriously closed up shop, leaving staff members and customers with more questions than answers.

It appears that Farmhouse Tavern on Dupont Street has seemingly closed.



Multiple people have alerted blogTO to the situation, with one customer telling us that they can't make reservations, their phone lines are dead and a big "sorry, we're closed" sign hangs in the front window.

Others pointed us to the way of the comments on the Farmhouse Instagram account, with commenters asking if the restaurant was closed for good.

"We were SO looking forward to dinner last night, but nothing but a closed door and no mention of where you all were," read one.

Looking further, blogTO also noticed that the reservation link on TOCK was broken and led users back to the reservation site's homepage.

One former employee alleges that staffers were laid off with just two days notice a week before Christmas. blogTO was told that the owner had personal matters to attend to which could be behind the abrupt - and potentially temporary - shutdown.

blogTO has reached out to the owner for further comment, but at the time of publication, had not yet heard back.