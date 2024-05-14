Customers accuse Loblaws of screwing them over in new way after suspicious find

Chatter about the practices of Loblaws and other grocery chains in Canada has been never-ending now that food inflation and price gouging have been thrust into the spotlight, and some shoppers are drawing yet another seemingly suspicious find at their local stores into question.

Multiple photos have emerged online of green onions on the shelves of Loblaws without their roots, which people seem to feel is some sort of nefarious tactic by the company to prevent customers from using the store-bought onions to grow their own at home.

While it is unclear how many locations in Canada (and which ones, exactly) that residents have been noticing the phenomenon at, it seems that consumers' general displeasure of the supermarket giant amid a national boycott against its high prices is prompting more warinesss of the brand than ever.

A recent Reddit post showing the chopped-down vegetables garnered nearly 300 comments and 1,000 upvotes on the platform, while similar photos are likewise making the rounds on other socials.

While some are quick to blame Loblaws and offer what they believe the reasoning for the move might be, others wonder if the change is simply an error on behalf of staff, something encouraged on a more local level by management rather than by corporate, or something done by suppliers rather than the store.

Others suggested that it may have been done to make the produce sellable if the roots had started to rot.

As the top comment on a Reddit post on the subject reads, "I used to be a produce boy at Loblaws years ago. Hate the company totally now. This might just be a bad trim job from a young idiot like myself. Unless this is being done at multiple stores, I'd assume it's an under paid worker making a mistake."

"It's not like [Loblaws heir] Galen Weston is sitting in the back room trimming the green onions," another added, though another replied to point out that higher-ups would indeed have involvement if this was a new company policy.

Man, Loblaws really need that margin for that head office boardroom of donkeys eh? pic.twitter.com/MAaGyeYSeJ — adam (@TheBrewHead) May 11, 2024

Loblaw Companies Ltd. did not reply to a request for comment on the matter in time for publication, so it's really anyone's guess.