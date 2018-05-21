Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
farmers markets toronto

Farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Farmers' markets in Toronto take place throughout the week, so you have no excuse not to head out to your nearest park or Green P to find some local produce.

Here's a breakdown of farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week.

Monday

Sorauren Farmers' Market

50 Wabash Ave., 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
This farmers' market runs all year long in the park straddling Parkdale and Roncy. When you visit, you'll find all sorts of produce, prepared food and other goodies.

Tuesday

Cabbagetown Farmers' Market

West Riverdale Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Head to the market in this east side park and stock up on fresh, seasonal produce and lots of locally-produced foodstuffs.

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Take an after work stroll through this popular park and visit the farmers' market, which focuses on organic and sustainable food, in the northwest corner by Dundas and Crawford.

Davisville Village Farmers' Market

June Rowlands Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
This small market in midtown definitely sells fresh produce and prepared food, but it also features free musical performances, and sometimes even free fitness classes.

East York Farmers' Market

Park in front of East York Civic Centre, 8 a.m until 2 p.m.
Those who live and work near the East York Civic Centre can grab a fresh food feast at lunchtime, so move over unhealthy take out!

Stonegate Farmers' Market 

194 Park Lawn Rd., 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
On Tuesday evening, the parking lot of the St. James Anglican Church fills up with vendors and entertainers who bring fresh produce and music to this Etobicoke community.

farmers markets toronto

The Nathan Phillips Square farmers' market happens every Wednesday. Photo by Natta Summerky.

Wednesday

Nathan Phillips Square Farmers' Market

Nathan Phillips Square, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For those who work in and around the Financial District, this is the perfect spot to pick up a healthy lunch or fresh produce if you can't get to the grocery store until the weekend. There are usually food trucks on site too.

Fairmount Farmers' Market

Greenwood Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
This small market operates out of Greenwood Park in Leslieville. Expect a selection of farm fresh meat and produce as well as a handful of local vendors with cheese, honey and prepared food.

Bloor-Borden MyMarket

539 Bloor Street, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
It's easy to shop local in the Annex on Wednesday evenings thanks to this MyMarket-run farmers' market that pops up weekly in a small parking lot in the warmer months.

Montgomery's Inn Farmers' Market

4709 Dundas St. W., 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Tours of this 1840s inn in Etobicoke, which operates as a city-run museum, are free on market Wednesdays. Best of all, markets at Montgomery's run all year long, although they're outside only in the summertime.

Ryerson University Farmers' Market

Gould Street, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Summer school students craving greens around Yonge-Dundas Square will be happy to know that there's a farmers' market every Wednesday, right in the heart of Ryerson's campus.

Annette Village Farmers' Market

680 Annette St., 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Find VQA wines, artisan goods and prepared food at this market in Baby Point.

UTSC Farmers' Market

University of Toronto Scarborough, 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
If you're tired of hitting up the UTSC cafeteria or Timmies, staff, students and community members can visit the farmers' market that pops up on campus weekly from the end of May right until the beginning of October.

Royal Bank Plaza Farmers' MRKT

Royal Bank Plaza's Podium at Bay and Wellington, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
This outdoor pop-up is billed as an artisan market. I guess you can expect even shinier apples and more upscale treats than your regular, run-of-the-mill market.

farmers markets toronto

Fresh tomatoes are just some of the offerings at the North York Farmers' Market. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Thursday

Dufferin Grove Farmers' Market

Dufferin Grove Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Don't worry about dates, because this popular farmers' market just south of Dufferin Station runs all year round. At its summertime peak, you can find up to 30 vendors here.

Toronto Botanical Gardens Farmers' Market

Toronto Botanical Gardens, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Walk through the gardens near the intersection at Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street and then shop for fruits and veggies as well as prepared food and in the summertime, VQA wine.

Metro Hall Farmers' Market

Metro Hall, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Those who work around King West get a new lunch place, with live entertainment, on Thursdays. This is also a great opportunity to stock up on healthy snacks if you ever feel peckish during the day.

East Lynn Farmers' Market

East Lynn Park, 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Find fresh veggies, fruit and locally-sourced meat and prepared food, as well as wine and live entertainment, at this popular community market on Danforth East.

North York Farmers' Market

Mel Lastman Square, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This is one of the few markets in the north end of the city, so take advantage of the opportunity to buy produce directly from farmers and don't forget to fill your reusable bags with local honey and baked goods too.

Friday

Sherway Farmers' Market

1536 The Queensway, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Go shopping at the mall and check out the farmers' market afterwards for fresh produce, eggs, honey and prepared food at this market in Etobicoke.

farmers markets toronto

Fresh produce can be found at the Humber Bay Shores farmers' market every Sunday. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Saturday

Stop Farmers' Market at Wychwood Barns

Artscape Wychwood Barns, 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Visit this beautiful space on Christie, just south of St. Clair West, to shop for food year round. Depending on the week, this market attracts up to 1,500 visitors thanks to the assortment of farmers and vendors on site.

Junction Farmers' Market

2960 Dundas St. W., 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Head to the Junction Train Platform on Dundas Street, just west of Keele street, to find all sorts of vendors at this popular market.

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers' Market

550 Bayview Ave., 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In the summer months, the Brick Works farmers' market opens at 8 a.m. You can find all sorts of vendors at this market including a large selection of meals made fresh on site.

St. Lawrence Market Farmers' Market

St. Lawrence Market., 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Visit the weekly farmers' market in the big tent at 125 The Esplanade, just south of the market building. Come early because the good stuff sells fast.

Humber Bay Shores Farmers' Market

Humber Bay Park West, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Get fresh food and amazing skyline views at this west end market right by the lake, featuring hyper local vendors.

Weston Farmers' Market

GO Parking Lot at 1865 Weston Rd., 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This market near the intersection at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue Weast has been around for nearly 40 years and it runs from May to October every year. There's lots to eat here including fruit, veggies and treats.

Withrow Park Farmers' Market

Withrow Park, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A sizeable number of local vendors and farmers from around the Golden Horseshoe come to this Danforth-area market that also feature kids' activities and crafts each weekend. There's also a knife sharpener on site.

Urban Market at Concord CityPlace

Concord Presentation Centre, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
This market runs all day long, giving the condo-dwellers of CityPlace a chance to do some grocery shopping (even if they wake up late). Along with fresh produce, you can find skin care products, wine and prepared food.

Sunday

The Leslieville Farmers' Market

Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m,
Expect lots of food, music and entertainment at this popular east side farmers' market near the intersection at Queen Street East and Woodward Avenue that makes the early wake up on Sundays worth it.

Liberty Village Farmers' Market

Green P Hanna Street, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
See the Green P on Hanna Street transformed into a bustling farmers' market each week, giving the condo dwellers in Liberty a chance to shop locally.

The Distillery District Sunday Market

55 Mill Street, 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Talk about local, come and check out cured meats, organic preserves, fresh flowers, artisan crafts, ready-to-eat treats and handmade gourmet chocolates — all made within 100 miles of the Distillery District.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants that give free stuff on your birthday

Farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week

The top 10 cheap eats in Markham

The top 10 new restaurants for fried chicken in Toronto

10 places to get Filipino-style lechon in Toronto

Toronto is getting a pizza eating competition

The top 5 chicken wings in Buffalo

The Black Hoof is closing after 10 years