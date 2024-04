Outdoor farmers' markets in Toronto open for the summer next month

Farmers' markets in Toronto are finally starting to open back up for the season, a harbinger of the warmer days and colourful, fresh produce to come.

While many of the city's markets are set to open in May, some are already up and running for your perusal, while others won't open until later in the season.

Here are the farmers' markets that are already open, those that open next month and those opening later this spring and summer.

Now open

Dufferin Grove Farmers' Market (Thursdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

St. Lawrence Farmers' Market (Saturdays, 5 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers' Market (Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Opening in May

Humber Bay Shores Farmers' Market: May 1 (Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

The Stop Farmers' Market: May 4 (Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market: May 7 (Tuesdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

Leslieville Farmers' Market: May 12 (Sundays, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Cabbagetown Market: May 14 (Tuesdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

Davisville Village Market: May 14 (Tuesdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

East York Farmers' Market: May 14 (Tuesdays, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Junction Farmers' Market: May 18 (Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Sorauren Farmers' Market Outdoor Season: May 20 (Mondays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

North York Farmers' Market: May 23 (Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Annette Village Farmers' Market: May 29 (Wednesdays, 3 - 7 p.m.)

Opening later this spring and summer