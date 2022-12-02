Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
crumbl cookies

Gourmet cookie shop opening first Canadian location in Mississauga

Cookie lovers, take note: Mississauga is soon getting a location of a gourmet brand that's super popular in the United States.

Lovers of Crumbl Cookies will no longer have to journey across the border, as the brand is opening up at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga.

There's an official page for the location on the company's website saying it's slated to open at 5985 Rodeo Drive, Unit #1A.

They're known for their textbook cookies like milk chocolate chip, but they also have flavours like Boston cream pie and gingerbread cake, and their signature is a big swoop of frosting for decoration on top. Flavours change up frequently, and their pink packaging is also easily recognizable.

Crumbl was founded by cousins, and the first store was opened in Utah in 2017, starting out solely with takeout and delivery. They've now grown to 668 bakeries in 47 states, and there's definitely been a demand for Crumbl in Canada.

The opening date for Crumbl in Mississauga has not yet been confirmed.

Lead photo by

Crumbl Cookies
