Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jimmy johns toronto

Sandwich chain that's huge in the U.S. opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A sandwich chain that's huge in the U.S. has just announced that they'll be opening their first Toronto location mid-2024.

Sandwich lovers, rejoice! You'll soon have a new option to fulfill your bread-meat-and-cheese needs: Jimmy John's is officially coming to Toronto.

The Toronto location will mark the first foray into the Canadian market for the fast-food brand adored for their subs and wraps.

Canadian fans of the sandwich brand can expect the same menu, including the option for sandwiches to be prepared on French or sliced bread, you'd find in the States, but perhaps with a few new additions to better appeal to the Canadian market.

While the exact location of the first Toronto Jimmy John's has yet to be announced, the company already has plans to expand further in Canada, having nearly 3000 locations in the United States.

Jimmy John's Canadian arm will be managed by Foodtastic Inc., the Canadian franchisor that manages over 1100 restaurants across the country including Freshii and Milestones.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto now has an AYCE Mexican sushi buffet for under $20

Circle K is closing in Toronto due to 'too many security issues'

Toronto is changing rules to make nightlife less boring in the city

Sandwich chain that's huge in the U.S. opening first Toronto location

Mark Wahlberg's burger chain permanently closes Toronto location

Vegan pizza recalled across Ontario for not actually being vegan

This Brampton chef is cooking for 18 days straight to break a Guinness world record

Toronto pizza shop closes after 50 years and is replaced by another Toronto pizza shop