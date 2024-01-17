Sandwich chain that's huge in the U.S. opening first Toronto location

A sandwich chain that's huge in the U.S. has just announced that they'll be opening their first Toronto location mid-2024.

Sandwich lovers, rejoice! You'll soon have a new option to fulfill your bread-meat-and-cheese needs: Jimmy John's is officially coming to Toronto.

The Toronto location will mark the first foray into the Canadian market for the fast-food brand adored for their subs and wraps.

Canadian fans of the sandwich brand can expect the same menu, including the option for sandwiches to be prepared on French or sliced bread, you'd find in the States, but perhaps with a few new additions to better appeal to the Canadian market.

While the exact location of the first Toronto Jimmy John's has yet to be announced, the company already has plans to expand further in Canada, having nearly 3000 locations in the United States.

Jimmy John's Canadian arm will be managed by Foodtastic Inc., the Canadian franchisor that manages over 1100 restaurants across the country including Freshii and Milestones.