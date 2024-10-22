Toronto sports bar gets locked out by landlord and is asking the community for help

A Toronto sports bar that's a community staple is fighting back against a landlord that's trying to boot them out.

An instant hit in Parkdale ever since opening its doors in 2022, Peaches Sports Bar is more than just a place to watch the game with your crew; it also just so happens to be one of the (if not the) only queer sports bars in Toronto, holding a safe space for 2SLGBTQ+ sports fans to cheer on their favourite teams.

Of course, nearly everyone in the neighbourhood is a fan of Peaches, no matter which way you swing, thanks to their menu of ballpark classics done absolutely right (think hotdogs on housemade buns and crispy-edged smash burgers) and taps representing a slew of local breweries.

The epitome of a community hub, Peaches' owners, Veronica and Anthony, seemed primed for a long and fruitful run in the neighbourhood.

Until, that is, late last week, when the bar's fans were shocked to find its doors locked and lights off with a notice in the doorway claiming the premises had been re-entered by its landlord due to non-payment of rent.

blogTO reached out to Peaches Sports Bar for more details on the reposession of the bar, but they were unable to share further information due to the evolving nature of the situation.

Later, on Sunday, Oct. 20, the bar launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for landlord negotiations and to pay staff whose income had been effectively slashed at the time of the closure.

"Our staff, and ownership team have been denied access to the building by the landlord, despite many requests to retrieve our belongings, paycheques, tips, electronics, equipment, and so many beautiful memories," the description of the campaign reads.

"Many attempts to remedy the situation with the landlord have been made, but we have not been able to come to any kind of resolution."

At the time of publication, Peaches' landlord has not returned blogTO's invitation for comment on this story.

They go on to explain that the funds raised from the campaign will be used towards legal costs, negotiations with their landlord, paying dues with suppliers and "to help to support our incredible hardworking staff that were all suddenly at loss for work and denied access to their hard earned wages."

To date, in the two days since its launch, the campaign has raised nearly $3000 out of a lofty $50,000 goal, so only time will tell whether Peaches will be able to finesse a comeback, or if peach season has finally come to a close.

Peaches Sports Bar is located at 1554 Queen West.