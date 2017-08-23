The Best Tacos in Toronto
The best tacos in Toronto are the food of the masses. Toronto’s Mexican scene has exploded in recent years, diners having evolved away from hard shell Taco Bells and into the alluring arms of the soft shell tortilla and more sophisticated fillings like tongue, cheek, belly and all manner of veggies.
Here are the best tacos in Toronto.
The refuge of hungover taco lovers on weekends, the deliciousness level of these tacos basically demands you stuff your belly with as many as possible while you have the luxury of a table in this often packed, loud Parkdale space that boasts a pretty patio. You can't go wrong with choices like beef cheek, baja fish, spicy chicken, carnitas, mushroom, cauliflower (so good) and shrimp.
This Junction spot has taken the community by storm, fulfilling a serious need for fast tacos. Of course they do the classic al pastor, their version full of flavour due to a rich marinade of achiote, garlic, onion, pineapple, orange, and much more. Flank steak, brisket, chicken and cheese and chorizo make up other options.
This humble spot on St. Clair West may not look like much, but when you reach the front of the line that packs the narrow, cramped space, you’ll know why you waited. The most tender beef tongue tacos, authentic al pastor cooked before your eyes and sure, veggie tacos too are served with simple accompaniments. House traditional, thin guacamole and hot sauce bring the heat.
This popular King West spot attached to more upscale Los Colibris makes tacos its specialty. El Patio out back serves them in the open air out of a stationed truck and stall, in a range of flavours from spicy, saucy brisket to shrimp, pulled pork, and chicken. Rolls of paper towel at every table are a sign you’re about to get messy.
Hector Vasquez at La Carnita
