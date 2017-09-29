The Best Burritos in Toronto
The best burritos in Toronto are bursting bundles of deliciousness packed with your favourite fillings. From proteins like meat, seafood or veggie soy to staples like rice and beans or noodles along with cheese, salsa, guacamole and, if you dare, hot sauce, these Mexican/Tex-Mex creations are the ultimate flavour bomb.
East-siders have it good – both locations of this Chinese-Mexican fusion burrito joint are east of the DVP, with the original in Leslieville and the other in East Chinatown. Proteins like slow-roasted pork with scallion-ginger relish or chicken tinga can be accompanied by chow mein noodles instead of rice, and edamame can replace black beans. The results are unquestionably tasty.
Boasting locations all over the GTA, this thriving chain is a classic choice. White, whole wheat or gluten-free tortilla shells are available with a large variety of proteins to go in them, including chicken, steak, veggie soy, sweet potato, shrimp or calamari. Burritos come in small or large sizes and can be customized with tons of topping choices.
With multiple outlets around town, this burrito chain groups its menu into “classics,” like BBQ pulled pork or ground beef, “fusion,” which includes jerk, pad Thai or butter chicken, and “specialties” such as sauteed shrimp or sweet and spicy organic tofu. Sizes come in “lil,” “big” or “huge” (with a gluten-free tortilla option) and unique toppings include coleslaw, “crunchies” (crushed Doritos) and noodles.
Outfitted with a salsa and hot sauce bar, this sleek King West taqueria offers three kinds of burritos, including the “Wilbur-rito,” with your choice of chicken, steak, pork, or, for a little extra, baja fish, packed with rice, black or refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese, guac, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Specializing in burritos on Lower Sherbourne, this spot run by a Filipino family offers some unusual fillings, like Buffalo or Thai chicken, along with the more predictable steak, fish or veggie options. Choose from white or whole wheat tortillas and spice levels that range from not spicy to very.
Named after one of Mexico’s most popular taco fillings, this Junction taqueria is the real deal. Its Alambre Al Pastor Burrito contains pieces of the flavourful marinated pork shoulder, plus onions, poblano peppers and cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, along with a side of guacamole.
Born after a split from Burrito Boyz, this mini-chain with three locations in the city covers all the protein bases, from a variety of meat, poultry and seafood to veggie options. For the indecisive, it’s even possible to mix things up with steak-chicken or shrimp-steak/chicken/halibut combos.
