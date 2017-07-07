The Best Sushi Burritos in Toronto
The best sushi burritos are at the head of the pack when it comes to this fusion seafood trend that’s all the rage right now. Sushi burritos, or giant maki filled with a rainbow assortment of fillings from raw fish to bulgogi meat and all kinds of veggies, have taken Instagram and Toronto by storm.
Here are the best sushi burritos in Toronto.
Near busy Bay and Dundas, this place has become known for its wide variety of sushi burritos. Choose from salmon, wasabi tuna, kimchi beef, chicken cheddar, fruity tofu, or other proteins, add veggies like purple potato, jicama and jalapeno, and top with sauces like unagi raspberry BBQ and cheddar mayo.
This King West spot is a grab-and-go location that’s getting really creative with ways to serve seafood. Their sushi burritos, which they affectionately call “fatties,” combine salmon, tuna, and tofu in various ways, and a “Gringo’s Delight” burrito contains shrimp tempura and surimi crab with nacho cheese.
Jesse Milns at Pokito
