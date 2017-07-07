Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
sushi burritos toronto

The Best Sushi Burritos in Toronto

The best sushi burritos are at the head of the pack when it comes to this fusion seafood trend that’s all the rage right now. Sushi burritos, or giant maki filled with a rainbow assortment of fillings from raw fish to bulgogi meat and all kinds of veggies, have taken Instagram and Toronto by storm.

Here are the best sushi burritos in Toronto.

Rolltation
1

Rolltation

Near busy Bay and Dundas, this place has become known for its wide variety of sushi burritos. Choose from salmon, wasabi tuna, kimchi beef, chicken cheddar, fruity tofu, or other proteins, add veggies like purple potato, jicama and jalapeno, and top with sauces like unagi raspberry BBQ and cheddar mayo.

Su & Bu
2

Su & Bu

This King West spot is a grab-and-go location that’s getting really creative with ways to serve seafood. Their sushi burritos, which they affectionately call “fatties,” combine salmon, tuna, and tofu in various ways, and a “Gringo’s Delight” burrito contains shrimp tempura and surimi crab with nacho cheese.

Hoki Poke
3

Hoki Poke

On Yonge Street, this casual joint primarily takes the build your own approach with their sushi burritos, otherwise known as poke wraps. Proteins include salmon, ahi tuna, grilled chicken, and organic tofu, and you can add wasabi peas and rice cracker bits as toppings.

Mi'hito
4

Mi'hito

A self-proclaimed sushi laboratory on College, creative sushi burritos with mind-blowing ingredients like smoked duck, lobster, and unagi can be found here.

Sushitto
5

Sushitto

This Little Italy fusion spot is dishing up humongous sushi burritos with lobster, shrimp, eel, spicy salmon, tuna and salmon, and other options, and you can also crush some local beers along with your wrap here.

Pokito
6

Pokito

Hefty poke burritos where you can choose from several options or create your own are served at this Queen West poke place. The “420” comes with tuna and salmon, and the “Spicy Citrus Blaze” adds a spicy pineapple chow to that.

Poke Wrap
7

Poke Wrap

You can create a poke wrap with zucchini noodles, rice, or lettuce at this joint on Yonge, or choose from Toronto (spicy salmon), Alaskan (white tuna), or Tokyo (salmon and crab) combos.

Square Fish
8

Square Fish

This place on Queen West is reinventing raw fish, though for their sushi burritos they do offer kalbi beef and chicken as proteins along with salmon, scallops, shrimp and tuna.

Jesse Milns at Pokito





