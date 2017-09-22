The Best Hotel Bars in Toronto
The best hotel bars in Toronto definitely aren’t just for tourists. These spots have tons to offer locals as well, including excellent drinks and rare spirits, unique atmospheres for celebrating special occasions and even incredible views of the city that make us proud to call it home.
Here are the best hotel bars in Toronto.
A genuine Toronto success story, this boutique hotel on West Queen West is a true original. There are a few bars in the building, from the subterranean Underground that hosts live music to the ground-floor Lounge with weekly themed events. The highlight, however, is the Sky Yard – a huge rooftop bar with top-notch cocktails and an artsy, party vibe.
Props to the east side; the west may have The Drake, but Riverside has the Broadview. This historic, century-old building was transformed from an infamous strip club (RIP, Jilly’s) to a luxury boutique hotel, and the difference is astounding. The lobby bar is beautiful, but the rooftop bar is particularly stunning, with indoor and outdoor seating areas and gorgeous views of the skyline (and construction cranes).
Known for its iconic view of the CN Tower from its infinity pool in the summer and panoramic views of the city year-round, the exclusive Rooftop Lounge (access is for hotel guests and lounge members) at this boutique hotel at Wellington and Bathurst is well worth a visit. If you can’t make it to the rooftop, there’s always the Lobby Bar with daily drink specials or, on weekends, bottle service at the basement nightlife lounge Wildflower.
Just down the street from The Drake is the equally artistic (but arguably more bohemian) Gladstone Hotel, with its unique, artist-designed rooms in a restored landmark Victorian building. Its Melody Bar hosts fun weekly events like music bingo, live music and legendary weekend karaoke nights.
Having shifted from sushi to a modern Peruvian concept, the Ritz Bar at the Ritz Carlton on Wellington West offers elevated, tapas-style street food and pisco-based cocktails aplenty. If you’ve got a wad of Bordens to spend, then sip on The 6ix, touted as “Toronto’s most luxurious cocktail,” with Louix XIII cognac, Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch and Antica Formula sweet vermouth, at $600 a pop.
Found 18 floors above swank Yorkville, the Roof Lounge at the Park Hyatt offers luxe surrounds and well-made classic or custom cocktails to accompany the main attraction – possibly one of the city’s best lookouts. Long-time resident bartender Joe Gomes has retired, but the panoramic view of the Toronto skyline remains just as breathtaking as ever.
This hotel-condo hybrid by nightclub impresario Charles Khabouth was a long time coming, but now that it’s here, it hasn’t failed to impress. A velvet-curtained lobby bar and lounge prove to be sleek and luxurious, but the main attraction is Kost, the Baja-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar that boasts an infinity pool and jaw-dropping views of the entire city.
Hector Vasquez at the Broadview Hotel
