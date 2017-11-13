The Best Turkish Restaurants and Cafes in Toronto
The best Turkish cafes and restaurants in Toronto are truly transportative. This cuisine that brings together Mediterranean elements of Greek, Middle Eastern, and even Asian cultures among others is replete with intricate tapas breakfasts, warm flaky pastries, tender dumplings and of course, delicious kebab.
Here are the best Turkish cafes and restaurants in Toronto.
This cozy restaurant in Etobicoke takes guests to the centre of a Turkish community so bustling that lines form on weekends. Known for their kebabs, authentic appetizers, strong Turkish coffee and the occasional lively belly dancing ceremony, this place has been run with authenticity for years.
You guessed it, what this King West cafe does best is simit bagels and chai tea. Simit are flat and large, covered molasses and rolled in seeds, baked on site. A decidedly modern take on Turkish tapas sees mini sandwiches in options like hummus and prosciutto, smoked salmon, and fava bean paste fill out the rest of the menu.
Hector Vasquez at Baran's
