The Best Cupcakes in Toronto
The best cupcakes in Toronto are moist, decadent, pretty as a picture and just as delicious with a veritable rainbow of flavours to choose from. Mini cakes set the stage for luscious buttercream, sweet sugar frosting or other toppings. Even gluten-free eaters can get in on the fun with all the yummy options in the city.
Here are the best cupcakes in Toronto.
Known for mini-cupcakes baked from scratch in over a dozen flavours such as chocolate peppermint, red velvet chocolate, carrot, banana chocolate, and seasonal flavours like chocolate coconut and pumpkin maple, these cupcakes are easy to purchase or get delivered from multiple locations.
Baked throughout the day at this West Queen West bakery to ensure freshness, the cupcakes here are also free of preservatives, artificial flavours, hydrogenated oils, or gelatine. Using high end ingredients like Madagascar vanilla and even imported sprinkles makes the apple, dulce de leche, salted caramel, strawberry, chocolate peanut butter and many other cupcakes here pop.
With locations in Kensington Market and the Junction, this bakery lets vegans enjoy the bliss of a cupcake too. There’s no need to miss out on the simple joys of vanilla, chocolate and red velvet cupcakes just because you don’t eat gluten, soy, dairy or eggs.
Hector Vasquez at The Rolling Pin
Join the conversation Load comments