Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

The best cupcakes in Toronto are moist, decadent, pretty as a picture and just as delicious with a veritable rainbow of flavours to choose from. Mini cakes set the stage for luscious buttercream, sweet sugar frosting or other toppings. Even gluten-free eaters can get in on the fun with all the yummy options in the city.

Here are the best cupcakes in Toronto.

Prairie Girl Bakery
1

Prairie Girl Bakery

Known for mini-cupcakes baked from scratch in over a dozen flavours such as chocolate peppermint, red velvet chocolate, carrot, banana chocolate, and seasonal flavours like chocolate coconut and pumpkin maple, these cupcakes are easy to purchase or get delivered from multiple locations.

Dlish
2

Dlish

Baked throughout the day at this West Queen West bakery to ensure freshness, the cupcakes here are also free of preservatives, artificial flavours, hydrogenated oils, or gelatine. Using high end ingredients like Madagascar vanilla and even imported sprinkles makes the apple, dulce de leche, salted caramel, strawberry, chocolate peanut butter and many other cupcakes here pop.

The Rolling Pin
3

The Rolling Pin

This midtown bakery is known for epic donuts and cakes, but they also make cupcakes with the same mind-blowing level of whimsy, even creating the most rich and spongy chocolate cupcakes topped to look like little unicorns.

Bake Shoppe
4

Bake Shoppe

The offerings at this small shop on College show that simplicity can be divine with their little vanilla bean, red velvet and chocolate truffle cupcakes and occasional special flavours like raspberry with lemon buttercream.

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)
5

Bobbette & Belle (Yonge St.)

Locations in Leslieville and near Yonge and Lawrence are where to find ultra-gourmet cupcakes towering with peaks of icing in flavours like mango passionfruit, gianduja, chocolate fudge and salted caramel.

Short and Sweet Cupcakes
6

Short and Sweet Cupcakes

This cupcake specialist on Avenue Road offers a cast of daily flavours including chocolate with sprinkles, red velvet with raspberry filling, and banana chocolate chip topped with banana icing. Individual cupcakes sell for $3, while a dozen is priced at $30.

Sweet Bliss
7

Sweet Bliss

The cupcakes at this Leslieville bakery are topped with perfectly piped icing and are absolutely dreamy in simple flavours like the fudgiest chocolate topped with adorable rainbow sprinkles.

Don't Call Me Cupcake
8

Don't Call Me Cupcake

Located on Broadview north of Danforth, this bakery with a spunky name makes their famous cupcakes infused with rum in small batches.

Bunner's Bake Shop (Kensington Market)
9

Bunner's Bake Shop (Kensington Market)

With locations in Kensington Market and the Junction, this bakery lets vegans enjoy the bliss of a cupcake too. There’s no need to miss out on the simple joys of vanilla, chocolate and red velvet cupcakes just because you don’t eat gluten, soy, dairy or eggs.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Rolling Pin

