Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
donuts toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best donuts in Toronto elevate a humble treat to the level of fine pastry. Puffy, fluffy, sweet, and with all manner of imaginative toppings and flavour combinations, these donuts are perfect first thing in the morning or as dessert at the end of the day.

Here are the best donuts in Toronto.

Glory Hole Doughnuts
1

Glory Hole Doughnuts

This Parkdale joint has become legendary for their London Fog and buttered toast donuts, as well as a constantly rotating cast of speciality flavours like banana caramel, carrot cake, and Ferrero Rocher. Check them out every Sunday for a new and exciting donut.

SanRemo Bakery
2

SanRemo Bakery

The Italian bakery in Etobicoke does classic donuts and more inventive varieties like maple bacon, Skor, lemon meringue, blueberry cream cheese, and red velvet. They'll also fill a donut with ice cream.

The Rolling Pin
3

The Rolling Pin

Filled donuts at this bakery near Lawrence and Avenue come stabbed with a dropper of flavouring, for example, espresso for a tiramisu donut. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to creativity: jaw-dropping donuts come in flavours like fluffernutter, cherry pie, peanut butter and jelly, birthday cake and blueberry cheesecake.

Emma's Country Kitchen
4

Emma's Country Kitchen

This St. Clair west brunch spot is also known for turning out a range of killer baked goods. Classic cinnamon sugar and maple bacon are two reliable flavours, but otherwise the beauties fried fresh every morning change up unpredictably.

Von Doughnuts
5

Von Doughnuts

Fancifully decorated sundae, malt vinegar, Kalhua s’more, sangria, macaroon and many other donuts are available on the Danforth at this fun shop. They also make the classic “Homer Simpson” donut.

Jelly Modern Doughnuts
6

Jelly Modern Doughnuts

Though there are multiple locations of this donut shop, Torontonians might be most familiar with the hot pink sign that marks their College store. Espousing organic, local, eco-friendly, fresh and handcrafted values, lemon curd, Smarties, Madagascar vanilla, chocolate, Skor, whoopie pie, peanut butter cup, or of course jelly donuts might all be found here on any given day.

Bloomer's
7

Bloomer's

Vegan donuts can be found in spades at this cozy restaurant near Ossington and Bloor. Flavours like pumpkin pie, raspberry chocolate and spiced apple cider aren’t just for carnivores here, and they taste just as scrumptious as baked goods made with animal products.

White Lily Diner
8

White Lily Diner

The donuts at this Riverside brunch favourite are such a big part of the restaurant, the baker has an Instagram account devoted exclusively to the round little treats. Flavours change all the time, but they’re typically filled, about the size of your palm, and unbelievably fresh and scrumptious. Simple but mind-blowing offerings include Boston cream, chai, toasted coconut, and lemon meringue with apple cider glaze.

The Butternut Baking Co.
9

The Butternut Baking Co.

Does just reading through this list make your teeth and belly ache? Look no further than the Junction for all-natural, gluten-free donuts. Small Tiny Tom style donuts are rolled in cinnamon, dipped in chocolate sweetened with stevia, or rolled in powdered monkfruit “sugar.”

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Jelly Modern Doughnuts 

The Best Donuts in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Donuts in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

The Best Macarons in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto

The Best Ribs in Toronto

The Best Pho in Toronto

The Best Salad in Toronto

The Best Turkish Restaurants and Cafes in Toronto

The Best Live Theatre Venues in Toronto

The Best Martial Arts in Toronto

The Best Restaurant Burgers in Toronto