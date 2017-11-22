The Best Donuts in Toronto
The best donuts in Toronto elevate a humble treat to the level of fine pastry. Puffy, fluffy, sweet, and with all manner of imaginative toppings and flavour combinations, these donuts are perfect first thing in the morning or as dessert at the end of the day.
Here are the best donuts in Toronto.
Filled donuts at this bakery near Lawrence and Avenue come stabbed with a dropper of flavouring, for example, espresso for a tiramisu donut. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to creativity: jaw-dropping donuts come in flavours like fluffernutter, cherry pie, peanut butter and jelly, birthday cake and blueberry cheesecake.
Though there are multiple locations of this donut shop, Torontonians might be most familiar with the hot pink sign that marks their College store. Espousing organic, local, eco-friendly, fresh and handcrafted values, lemon curd, Smarties, Madagascar vanilla, chocolate, Skor, whoopie pie, peanut butter cup, or of course jelly donuts might all be found here on any given day.
The donuts at this Riverside brunch favourite are such a big part of the restaurant, the baker has an Instagram account devoted exclusively to the round little treats. Flavours change all the time, but they’re typically filled, about the size of your palm, and unbelievably fresh and scrumptious. Simple but mind-blowing offerings include Boston cream, chai, toasted coconut, and lemon meringue with apple cider glaze.
Does just reading through this list make your teeth and belly ache? Look no further than the Junction for all-natural, gluten-free donuts. Small Tiny Tom style donuts are rolled in cinnamon, dipped in chocolate sweetened with stevia, or rolled in powdered monkfruit “sugar.”
Jesse Milns at Jelly Modern Doughnuts
