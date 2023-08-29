Bancroft, Ontario may be known for its idyllic cottage country charm, but it also holds the title as the "Mineral Capital of Canada."

Just 3 hours from Toronto, the small riverside town is a mecca for mineral, fossil, and gemstone lovers, and makes a fun experience for those who want to hunt and dig for their own treasures.

Mining in Bancroft began in the late 19th century, but due to low yields, the mines were shut down. Once the uranium surge hit in the late 1950s, three of the mines reopened but as before, the findings weren't abundant enough to justify the expenses to run the mines, so industrial extraction ceased.

Luckily, recreational or hobby mineral, rock, and gemstone mining and collecting is still allowed.

Rife with fools' gold, mica, apatite, and rose and white quartz, you can visit an array of rockhounding stops in and around the area, which lies over the ancient landscapes of the Canadian Shield dating back 1.1 to 1.8 billion years.

Holding up to 100 different varieties of rocks, minerals, and fossils at any given time, Princess Sodalite Mine lets you hunt for treasures at your own pace at this unique rock farm. You can also purchase crystals, jewellery, and gifts at the store.

The Bonnechere Museum in Eganville is a living museum that looks at the geological history of the Bonnechere Valley and Bonnechere River, dubbed the "Ordovician Fossil Capital of Canada."

The museum offers guided fossil hunts, activities, workshops, and exhibits. There's also the Geoheritage Trail you can explore, which extends 1.5 km and lets you search for fossils while learning about various rock types and checking out the limestone quarry.

Take a scenic drive of Miners' Loop for a self-guided tour of the Marmora area's rich mining history. You'll come across four sites to stop at, including Millside Park, Hastings Trail, Deloro Mine Site, and Marmoraton Mine site.

For families and beginners, visit the CN Rock Pile, where you can collect minerals and gems for free from the remnants from the Golden-Keene Quarry utilized during the railway's development.

Finally, Lakeside Gems is another incredible destination where you can both shop for gems or go on a geologist-led field trip to search for and collect your own finds.

After your adventures, refuel at one of the delicious offerings in Bancroft, and don't miss the chance to grab an ice cream from Kawartha Dairy to reward you for your hard work.