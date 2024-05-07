Pilots land at Toronto airport amid blinding fog in this nail-biting video

Despite temperatures slowly starting to heat up, Toronto received a rather foggy and dreary welcome to the start of May, and the effects of the dense fog were perhaps best seen from above ground.

In a nail-biting video on YouTube uploaded by the Canadian Flight Trainers, the blinding fog can be seen practically blocking out a runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport as pilots line up to land a large passenger aircraft.

As pilots approach the travel hub, a thick layer of fog can be seen hovering over the airport, with only glimpses of light from runway approach beacons visible from the cockpit.

On May 1, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Toronto just before 5 a.m., warning of "near-zero visibility" fog that blanketed the majority of Toronto's downtown core and parts of the GTA.

Despite the poor visibility, pilots were able to calmly and impressively land the Airbus A321 without any incident.

"Never seen this before. Pretty cool," one person wrote under the video, while another comment reads, "Seriously cool footage, safe flying!"