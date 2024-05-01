Ontario might have to wait another whole month for sizzling summer weather

Much of Ontario is experiencing sunny, mild weather to kick off May, but anyone hoping to experience sizzling summer temperatures in the coming weeks might be disappointed to learn of the springlike conditions expected for the rest of this month.

A new May outlook from The Weather Network is tempering the expectations of warm weather types in Ontario, predicting no temperatures exceeding 30 degrees C on the horizon for the coming weeks.

Ontario is coming off of a particularly wet April that drenched residents with record-breaking rainfall. Meteorologists with The Weather Network expect that May patterns will follow more of a northwesterly flow, which means less Gulf moisture pulled in and deposited on the province.

May is not expected to be a particularly rainy month, and will feel even less so on the back of the intense rainfall totals seen in April.

But, some pockets of the province will indeed be dealing with soggy conditions, including much rain in the forecast for northern Ontario during the first week of the month.

Cool weather may persist in patches, and The Weather Network notes how an "upper trough lurking off the Atlantic Coast" could factor into shots of cold during the month.

Mid-May is showing signs of what meteorologists refer to as troughing, formed when jet streams push south, forming a depression associated with cool and unsettled weather. The Weather Network adds that this effect "could halt the typical, increasing temperatures experienced through May."

Most notably, the report throws cold water on the hopes of beach-goers, saying that "there is no extreme heat on the horizon, or daytime highs that exceed 30 C."

That doesn't mean the province will be entirely without heat, though — the report states that by the close of May, most of Ontario is expected to see above-seasonal temperatures.