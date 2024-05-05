Alex Robertson Park in Ontario is full of enchanting wooden sculptures

Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Toronto, Alex Robertson Park in Pickering, Ontario is a perfect destination for spring or summer day trips.

This park is a hidden gem in the GTA, from rolling fields and sandy beaches to wetland marshes and enchanting gardens.

One of the park's highlights is its collection of wooden sculptures hand-carved by Pickering resident Dorsey James, adding a unique artistic flair to the natural surroundings.

As I parked my car off Sandy Beach Road, I was immediately drawn to the Area of Enchantment, a tranquil forest trail running along Hydro Marsh.

Amidst the serene woodland, I encountered the quiet beauty of nature and even spotted a majestic, big blue heron in the marsh.

The park's enchanting atmosphere continued as I ventured among The Kijimba Kind, a collection of carvings representing spirits from different cultures.

Crafted from repurposed telephone and power line poles, these intricate sculptures offer a glimpse into the diversity of Durham Region.

From Thor, the Nordic God of thunder, to Tji-Wara, an African shapeshifter, each carving tells a unique story steeped in symbolism and tradition.

Continuing my exploration, I ascended to the highest point in the park where the Ancient Spirit Garden lies, a striking arrangement of hydro poles designed to symbolize individual and communal growth.

Dorsey James returns to the park once in a while to maintain his carvings, so even though the faces may be a bit worn, they're crisp and as gorgeous as when they were unveilled more than two decades ago.

From the Spirit Garden, I went south along the trails to Beachfront Park, a picturesque sandy strip nestled between Hydro Marsh and Lake Ontario.

Here, the marsh provides ample opportunities for birdwatching and fishing, with frequent sightings of waterfowl, migratory birds, and birds of prey.

With so much natural beauty to soak in, including charming little lighthouses at Frenchman's Bay Point and nearby Nautical Village, Alex Robertson Park is a delightful escape, just a stone's throw from the buzzing city life of Toronto.

Alex Robertson Park is located at 700 Sandy Beach Rd. in Pickering, Ontario.