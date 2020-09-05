Kortright Centre near Toronto is covered by woodland and pristine hiking trails

The Kortright Centre for Conservation is located just one hour from Toronto in Vaughan. It's home to a beautiful pine forest with breathtaking nature trails and lookouts throughout its 800 acres.

There are eight different year-round trails throughout the area all under two kilometres in length and varying in difficulty from easy to moderate.

You can explore forests and meadows and walk a marsh boardwalk, all the while taking in incredible scenery and wildlife from a number of different lookout points.

The centre is home to several peregrine falcons and other birds of prey, including hawks and owls. The Raptor Centre at Kortright helps to facilitate the delivery of the Canadian Peregrine Foundation's successful outreach program.

The conservation area usually also offers a variety of events and programs for groups of all ages, though these are all currently postponed.

All facilities will also be closed for the time being, though the indoor washrooms inside the Visitor Centre will remain open for hikers.

The site has introduced limited and timed ticketing to manage the flow of visitors and ensure physical distancing can be maintained. If you plan to visit, you’ll have to register online in advance and choose a date and time slot.

Tickets are $7.52 per adult.

Make sure to be respectful during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.