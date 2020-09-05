Travel
Olivia Little
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
kortright centre

Kortright Centre near Toronto is covered by woodland and pristine hiking trails

Travel
Olivia Little
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Kortright Centre for Conservation is located just one hour from Toronto in Vaughan. It's home to a beautiful pine forest with breathtaking nature trails and lookouts throughout its 800 acres.

There are eight different year-round trails throughout the area all under two kilometres in length and varying in difficulty from easy to moderate. 

You can explore forests and meadows and walk a marsh boardwalk, all the while taking in incredible scenery and wildlife from a number of different lookout points. 

The centre is home to several peregrine falcons and other birds of prey, including hawks and owls. The Raptor Centre at Kortright helps to facilitate the delivery of the Canadian Peregrine Foundation's successful outreach program.

The conservation area usually also offers a variety of events and programs for groups of all ages, though these are all currently postponed.

All facilities will also be closed for the time being, though the indoor washrooms inside the Visitor Centre will remain open for hikers. 

The site has introduced limited and timed ticketing to manage the flow of visitors and ensure physical distancing can be maintained. If you plan to visit, you’ll have to register online in advance and choose a date and time slot. 

Tickets are $7.52 per adult. 

Make sure to be respectful during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.

Lead photo by

nellasavage

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Kortright Centre near Toronto is covered by woodland and pristine hiking trails

The Mars-like Cheltenham Badlands near Toronto is finally reopening

Someone built a corn maze near Toronto that's next to a breathtaking sunflower farm

Visitors from Toronto are being turned away from Bruce Peninsula National Park

Turkey Point in Ontario comes with a beautiful beach and views of the lake

Puddicombe Farms is where you can pick fruit and take train rides near Toronto

Torrance Barrens dark-sky preserve near Toronto could be ruined if action not taken

High Falls in Bracebridge is a must-visit for waterfall chasers in Ontario