You can hunt for rare crystals and gems at this mine not far from Toronto

Princess Sodalite Mine is home to a host of rare, sparkling gemstones for you to discover just three hours away from Toronto in Bancroft, known as Canada's Mineral Capital.

There is no better place to go rock farming in Ontario than this mine that holds up to a hundred different varieties of rocks, minerals and fossils at any given time.

One, of course, being sodalite. This beautiful blue mineral is named after its sodium content and is found as veins in igneous host rocks, formed deep beneath the earth.

Though the types of host rocks that contain sodalite can be rare, very large amounts exist in Bancroft of all places.

There are lots of other stones among the sodalite. The rock farm is filled with findings from not only the sodalite mine but other local mines and quarries while a very small amount comes from other places in the world.

The rock farm is completely free to go, you just pay $2 per pound for any treasures you want to take home with you.

Anyone who visits must bring an approved pair of safety glasses, closed footwear, and some small hand tools like a hammer and chisel as nothing but a bucket for collecting is provided.

The Princess Sodalite Mine Rock Shop also carries local and worldwide minerals and fossils of various sizes, a unique sodalite jewellery collection and other gift items.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.