40 essential small towns in Ontario you need to visit at least once
Small towns in Ontario are a quick drive away, and make for a great escape from the big city while offering the chance to experience what the province has to offer.
From vibrant communities full of arts and history to quaint towns steps away from striking natural surroundings, Ontario is quite literally yours to discover.
Check out some of Ontario's most picturesque small towns in this photo gallery.
