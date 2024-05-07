Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario small towns

40 essential small towns in Ontario you need to visit at least once

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Small towns in Ontario are a quick drive away, and make for a great escape from the big city while offering the chance to experience what the province has to offer.

From vibrant communities full of arts and history to quaint towns steps away from striking natural surroundings, Ontario is quite literally yours to discover.

Check out some of Ontario's most picturesque small towns in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

Frederic Rivollier at Galt
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

40 essential small towns in Ontario you need to visit at least once

Toronto just got a new premium daily bus service to Niagara Falls

Ontario's first-ever lakefront Nordic spa is opening this summer

Niagara Falls ranked the top tourist attraction in Canada

Alex Robertson Park in Ontario is full of enchanting wooden sculptures

Camp 30 in Ontario is an abandoned facility used for prisoners of war during WW2

3 attractions in Ontario ranked among most breathtaking landmarks in Canada

Canada now publishes air travel complaint decisions online