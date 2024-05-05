Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
niagara falls ontario

Niagara Falls ranked the top tourist attraction in Canada

Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Niagara Falls is the best tourist attraction in all of Canada, a recent study reports.

Whether you're embarking on a weeks-long cross-country road trip or simply heading to a different town or city for the day, it's important to know which stops along the way are worth your time, and which to skip.

It's for that exact reason that Preply launched a study analyzing the country's must-sees and should-skips based on Tripadvisor reviews — helping tourists from Canada and beyond identify what tourist attractions are actually worth it, and an Ontario staple has topped the list.

Niagara's Horseshoe Falls — the largest of the falls — managed to pull in a first-place finish when it comes to the most worthwhile attractions in Canada. 

According to Preply's study, Horseshoe Falls earned a whopping 99% positive reviews, ranking even higher than the Niagara Falls in their entirety, which placed 14th on the list.

niagara falls top tourist attraction

List of the top 20 tourist attractions in Canada. Image by Preply.

Following Horseshoe Falls, are Whistler's Superfly Ziplines in second and Newfoundland's Gros Morne National Park in third.

Before you get wrapped up in too much Niagara Falls pride, the study also found that the country's most disappointing tourist attraction, which comes as a surprise to no one, is also located in the area; Marineland.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
