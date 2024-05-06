Toronto just got a new premium daily bus service to Niagara Falls

Just in time for the arrival of summer weather, there's a new way to travel between Toronto and the popular tourist destination of Niagara Falls any day of the week.

Alberta-based Red Arrow launched its newest bus route on Sunday, May 5, offering an easy approximately two-hour bus trip between the Union Station Bus Terminal in downtown Toronto right to the Table Rock Transit Centre in the heart of Niagara Falls' busy tourist area.

The route offers one-way, return, and flex pass tickets, with an average fare of $22 and prices as low as $10. Buses make two round trips daily, seven days a week.

Have you heard? New route coming May 5th! ❤️



We're excited to announce Niagara Falls is being added to our list of destinations.

7 days a week, 2 trips a day! #NiagaraFalls #NewRoute #SafelyHome pic.twitter.com/LrI8m0DFJf — Red Arrow + Ebus (@RedArrowEbus) May 3, 2024

Red Arrow tickets can be cheaper or more expensive than GO Transit's service between Toronto and Niagara, depending on the time of your trip.

However, the route offers some clear advantages over the competition.

A combined ticket for GO service with a WEGO pass allows passengers access to connecting buses from Niagara Falls GO station to the heart of the tourist area for as cheap as $18 on weekends and $30 on weekdays.

In comparison, Red Arrow's service travels directly between the two destinations daily for as cheap as $10, skipping the stops and transfers but also putting travellers completely at the mercy of the unpredictability of roads versus rails.

You could save a few bucks taking Red Arrow and ultimately still just end up caught in traffic only to watch a GO train zip by.

On the other hand, even a longer highway trip might seem to move by smoother with Red Arrow's luxury coaches.

Amenities offered to passengers include complimentary Wi-Fi, onboard movies, refreshments and snacks — a level of luxury you're definitely not getting on a GO train.