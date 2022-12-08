Toronto just got a new premium bus service with free snacks and WiFi

Just in time for the holiday season, travellers heading from Toronto to Ottawa now have a new motorcoach option.

Bus operator Red Arrow just began intercity service to our nation's capital seven days a week, with stops in Scarborough and Kingston.

The company just launched operations in the province on December 4, with four trips per day between Toronto and Ottawa.

I’m on a fancy bus this morning! 8:30 Red Arrow to Kingston and Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/wOPqN63JOQ — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) December 7, 2022

As of December 8, Red Arrow will be offering six trips per day, with three times going to Ottawa and three coming from Ottawa.

The one-way trip between cities goes for $97 for a standard ticket. While this is nearly double the price of other operators like FlixBus and Megabus, Red Arrow touts its elevated customer service, premium amenities, and luxury-class travel experience.

Each coach bus will have an on-board attendant hosting customers, along with free snacks and beverages.

There are snacks. Free pretzels or shortbread cookies, and soft drinks. You can pay for more substantial snack offerings. pic.twitter.com/3lly0xZrpL — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) December 7, 2022

There will also be features like reclining leather seats, single-row privacy seating, power, free WiFi and onboard entertainment.

You can book your trip with Red Arrow online or by phone.