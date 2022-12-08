Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Red Arrow ontario

Toronto just got a new premium bus service with free snacks and WiFi

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just in time for the holiday season, travellers heading from Toronto to Ottawa now have a new motorcoach option. 

Bus operator Red Arrow just began intercity service to our nation's capital seven days a week, with stops in Scarborough and Kingston.

Red Arrow ontario

Reclining leather seats are an upscale touch you won't find on most other bus service operators

The company just launched operations in the province on December 4, with four trips per day between Toronto and Ottawa.

As of December 8, Red Arrow will be offering six trips per day, with three times going to Ottawa and three coming from Ottawa.

The one-way trip between cities goes for $97 for a standard ticket. While this is nearly double the price of other operators like FlixBus and Megabus, Red Arrow touts its elevated customer service, premium amenities, and luxury-class travel experience.

Red Arrow ontario

Luxurious amenities, like spacious reclining leather seats, tray tables, and power will be available

Each coach bus will have an on-board attendant hosting customers, along with free snacks and beverages.

There will also be features like reclining leather seats, single-row privacy seating, power, free WiFi and onboard entertainment.

Red Arrow ontario

Red Arrow will offer single-row privacy seating along with free Wi-Fi

You can book your trip with Red Arrow online or by phone.

Photos by

Red Arrow
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto just got a new premium bus service with free snacks and WiFi

You can sip on moonshine-spiked apple cider by the fire at a farm near Toronto

Porter Airlines just revealed a ton of changes including flying out of Pearson Airport

5 family-friendly hotels in Toronto with indoor swimming pools

The Muskoka ice caves let you dine in glowing domes overlooking an Ontario lake

The top 5 hotels in Prince Edward County

This Ontario home looks like a scene from the movie Elf

Nordic spa near Toronto is back in action after pools were shut down due to health hazard